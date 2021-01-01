The wood aesthetic

LG SIGNATURE couples technology and design with premium

wood to curate sustainable spaces enhanced by nature

Wood, in its purest form, is the epitome of sophistication. This natural element never conforms, with the ability to be hard or soft, light or dark, smooth or rough. These opposing characteristics can transform spaces in a sustainable, long-lasting way. Wood is persistent, much like LG SIGNATURE's pioneering technology and designs. LG's modern technology is the perfect juxtaposition against the powerful properties of nature.

Wood has been a firm feature in design and architecture across the centuries. Enduring, elegant, and essential, wood's flexibility lends itself well to modern and traditional spaces. With the ability to flow seamlessly from one room to the next, or contrast with varying textures, grains and colours, each piece of wood is unique. From polished mid-century modern with a focus on functionality to a minimalist urban style peppered with character, wood has the power to transform spaces like no other material naturally. This ability to transcend space and time is an ethos close to LG SIGNATURE's core; producing luxury technology made to last.