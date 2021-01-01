A Voyage of Timeless Beauty

How was the first leg of your voyage? We hope the journey here on your very own private jet fully equipped with premium LG SIGNATURE products is one to remember. This safe, luxurious flight that lets you fly in style amid the pandemic is here to satiate your travel cravings and restore that sense of freedom that had been lost for what seemed like forever. But now it is time to depart the plane as we arrive at our first destination, Rome, the best place to embark on a journey of exploration through beauty born of art and technology.

Rome:

The Eternal City Among the most beautiful and fascinating cities in the world, magnificent Rome and its splendid ancient treasures and historic heritage are beyond any comparisons. The passionate Romans of ancient times affectionately called it The Eternal City after poet Albius Tibullus coined the name in one of his famous works, because no matter what the future held for them, the loyal people of Rome believed the city would always remain standing. In truth, there’s no better place to embark on a journey of cultural and historical exploration than the storied streets of Roma, which take one through a timeless beauty uniquely developed, exquisitely characterized, and perpetually sustained.

Representing the impeccable harmony between meticulous craftsmanship and technological advancement, the glorious city of Rome never fails to INSPIRE visitors from around the world with its influential architecture, iconic fine arts and astounding historic legacy. Anyone lucky enough to step foot in this classic metropolis will find themselves in a state of wonderment thanks to the expertly preserved ancient relics scattered across the city and the seemingly endless masterpieces created by inspiring artists at every turn. Unlike other places, taking a stroll in such a historic setting is as educational and eye-opening as touring some of the best museums in the world. There really is only one place to soak up thousands of years of history, with the city Julius Caesar, Spartacus, and Augustus once called home providing everlasting inspiration to people of all backgrounds like no other city can.

Play The Pantheon in Rome, Italy.

Once a temple built to honor the Roman gods, the grandest Pantheon now stands as a beautiful Catholic church and a reminder of the remarkable architectural prowess of one of history’s greatest and most formidable empires, and how they were able to redefine the meaning of beauty through advanced Roman technology that was way ahead of its time. The use of high-quality concrete and a flawless attention to detail and perfect proportionality has preserved the 2000-year-old Pantheon in pristine condition, which is why it still stands as the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome. Behind the indisputably marvelous beauty it symbolizes, Trevi Fountain, perhaps Rome’s most famous water feature, also embodies the surprisingly innovative technology of ancient times which made bringing clean water to the city from a spring 13 miles outside of Rome possible for more than 400 years. Castel S. Angelo, the former tallest building in Rome and now one of its most visited monuments, is a masterpiece representing the architectural sophistication of the Roman empire that continues to illuminate the glory of the ancient world in the present day.

La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy.

It is the ethos of art and technology that serves as the never-ending source of inspiration Rome possesses, and in a deep appreciation to the city’s embrace of such values, LG SIGNATURE is collaborating with world-renowned La Scala opera house in a celebration of craftsmanship, innovation and inspiration that continues to push the limits of human achievement.

New York City:

The City that Never Sleeps Our next destination is undeniably the most invigorating city our planet has ever seen, bustling with people throughout the entire year and during both day and night. The modern center of the world’s economy and a symbol of prosperity and timeless aesthetics, New York City is a city thriving with life and passion. Therefore, it never ceases to enchant and inspire its millions of residents and many million more tourists through an incredible melting pot of human potential and possibility that knows no bounds.

In New York City, one immediately encounters a world of endless MOVEMENT, diversity and empowerment with an array of iconic landmarks to admire, from the Statue of Liberty that exudes the power of freedom and democracy and the concrete jungle that intertwines some of the tallest skyscrapers you’ll ever see, to the trove of museums, theaters and art galleries to offer its people unforgettable experiences on almost every block. Rich in cultural and ethnic diversity, the electric atmosphere of New York City always has something to offer every kind of person, and continues to stimulate creativity and inspire innovation for people from all walks of life.

Driven by the dynamics of art and technology, NYC’s Brooklyn Bridge is an absolute must-see landmark that is emblematic of energetic movement. It also marks one of the biggest architectural accomplishments of the 19th century, thanks to engineering breakthroughs that allowed it to span all the way across the East River and connect Manhattan and Brooklyn. Since its construction, the colossus bridge has been captivating visitors with an unsurpassable spectacle of sweeping landscapes for almost 140 years. The Empire State building is another of NYC’s most recognizable sites, the 102-story-tall building encapsulating NYC’s reputation for pushing the boundaries perfectly after becoming the world’s tallest building once completed in 1931—a title it held for 70 years. At its observation deck, one can’t help but simply admire the breathtaking views of the city’s incomparable skyline, so as long as you don’t have a fear of heights, it’s easy to get lost in the sights at day and night.

ABT's holiday performance of The Nutcracker

Every movement counts, that’s why the combination of small and big movements that keep New York City going 24/7 brings about some of the most revolutionary innovations of our time. Embracing this spirit of movement and the belief that every move is another step closer to making the impossible possible, LG SIGNATURE partnered with the esteemed American Ballet Theatre so that more people could understand how passion for every beautiful yet powerful move can really make a difference.

Moscow:

The City of Harmony and Color More than just a city of vibrant colors, Moscow, the final stop on this trip, is a vibrant mélange of bold tones and diverse cultures that meets at the confluence of history and modernity to bring life to the profound harmony that makes the city feel so alive. Anyone lucky enough to experience Moscow’s plethora of art and culture that creates flawless harmony in person, will find themselves in awe in no time.

A place where cultures and enthusiasm come together, Moscow has become known as the city of HARMONY by blending its past with its present to create truly magical experiences. By always showing great magnanimity, the city has motivated stunningly innovative and aesthetically magnificent architecture throughout its history, which is why the capital city of Russia now brims with world-class structures boasting great historical significance and the vivid colors of world-famous artists.

The prestigious Moscow State University which celebrates the unity of different cultures and knowledge, and the grand Cathedral of Christ the Savior which took talented sculptors and artists over 40 years to build, are great landmarks of Moscow to immerse oneself in when discovering the region’s distinct art and culture. Demolished during the Soviet Union’s reign, the Cathedral of Christ the Savior was reconstructed and now symbolizes the restoration of harmony with its golden cupolas brightening the city skyline. The Kremlin overlooks Red Square and Saint Basil’s Cathedral, with all three representing an important aspect of Russia’s identity—governance, the people, and their religion. It’s a place where all three come together to build the ultimate harmony among humanity. With its unmistakable blend of vibrant colors and vividness, the grand cathedral is a prime example of the diversity the city has to offer.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K exhibited at the Pushkin Museum.

To celebrate Moscow’s flawless harmony, LG SIGNATURE’s partnership with the world-famous Pushkin Museum was able to shine a bright light on the capital’s incredible artworks and talented people while promoting unity in diversity across not just Russia, but the entire world.

