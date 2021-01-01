Making the most of your wine experience

Preparing for the Wine Moment

The wine experience is something I also think about a lot as a wine lover and critic. It's very important to consider when, where and with whom you are drinking wine, whether it is a casual evening with my wife in the kitchen or a formal dinner at my restaurant in Hong Kong with guests.

There needs to be a strategy to the moment. Most people consider food and wine pairing as the most important aspect of a meal like this, but I prefer to think about the entire experience, from the people attending to the time of day and food being served.