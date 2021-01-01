Anna Devís and Daniel Rueda are two exceptionally imaginative Spanish photographers, both born in 1990. They met at Universitat Politècnica de València (The Technical University of Valencia), where they both graduated from the School of Architecture. Today, they use their architectural background to tell stories through fun and surprising images that are a stark contrast to conventional architecture photography. Their style is characterized by humor, creativity, precision, and a delicate aesthetic inspired by cityscapes, geometry, and minimalism.

The rise of interest in art on the internet has allowed their images to reach audiences around the world. This is especially evident on Instagram, where they’re better known by their online alter egos; @anniset and @drcuerda. Their unique and unmistakable style has also led them to work with prestigious brands like Facebook, Netflix, Coca-Cola, and Disney, among others. In addition to having participated in numerous advertising campaigns, their work has been featured on festival posters, book covers, and published in numerous international magazines such as Surface Mag, The New York Times Style Magazine, Marie Claire, Glamour, and El País.