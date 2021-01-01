Perfection in every detail

What is more important to you: playing perfectly or touching the audience?

Is it possible to do both?

More important is to be an artist and to make art. The perfection is just a technical part of it, a detail. You can truly touch the audience when you give everything you have, everything you are in the moment of the performance, as if it was the very last time. Who knows, maybe it is the very last time. That’s how I live on stage. The perfection in art and in life are the uniqueness and the unexpectedness of the little things, the fleeting moments. The moments are also imperfect because they exceed the expected image of perfection. In these moments, perfection loses its meaning and creates something new that will later lose its meaning again. It goes on and on. Like life itself, interpretation is a living process.