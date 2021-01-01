Eye of the beholder #4

Creativity means freedom to express our thoughts,

feelings, and emotions without the limitation of social

and cultural frameworks.

VSLB, a digital design studio that curates 3D creative design content, recently collaborated with ultra-premium brand LG SIGNATURE to create a series of luxury artworks to enhance visualize their lineup. Art director Giacomo of VSLB was born and raised in Italy and grew up in a family of fashion and interior designers. He became a senior architect at One O One Architects in South Korea in 2015. In 2019 he was awarded for his design work participating at the Maru Design Competition of Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism. Sarah is a former ballerina and soloist of Saarland State Theater in Germany, where she danced professionally for 6 years. She came to South Korea in 2016, bringing her creative artistry into VSLB as co-founder and CEO.

Giacomo and Sarah are now leading the Seoul-based VSLB to express the unique identities of brands by embracing true artistic and creative freedom. The studio has worked for Luxury Brands such as London based Haute Couture Brand Ralph & Russo and Bottega Veneta.