LG SIGNATURE is to launch a new digital campaign highlighting the extraordinary technologies at the core of its premium lifestyle products. With LG SIGNATURE OLED TV’s cutting-edge features, LG SIGNATURE is enhancing consumers’ lives and setting new standards for technological excellence.
Extremely thin and elegant, the LG SIGNATURE TV series excels in delivering truly immersive viewing experiences. LG’s OLED is a self-emissive display technology that works without a backlight to produce true blacks, infinite contrast and unbelievably lifelike images. With exact, individual pixel control, the company’s OLED provides depth, detail and clarity that sets the LG SIGNATURE range apart from its competitors.
VISUALS TRANSFORMED INTO ART
ULTRA THIN OLED DISPLAY
In addition to infinite black expression and vivid, natural colors, LG OLED technology ensures stunning detail, even in the darkest scenes, and a wide viewing angle that allows everyone in the room to experience the same stellar picture quality. OLED also offers a faster response time, increasing users’ enjoyment of watching action-packed movies and sports events, and when gaming. By minimizing blue light exposure, it helps to boost viewer comfort and reduce eye strain. LG’s OLED panels are incredibly thin, enabling LG SIGNATURE to design TVs with incredibly slender forms that bring instant sophistication to any interior.