LG Electronics held invitation-only private

events in BVLGARI’s flagship stores in

Zürich and Geneva, Switzerland to introduce

the new LG SIGNATURE OLED R. Over the recent years, LG SIGNATURE and BVLGARI have set themselves apart from competing brands through their dedication to the essentials and their unmatched technical prowess. This is reason enough to closely follow the collaboration between the two brands, who have become frontrunners in their respective fields of high-end household appliances and fine jewelry / watchmaking.

One area where BVLGARI has been making brilliantly innovative strides is the making of ultra-thin watches. The ultra-thin watch represents the pinnacle of technical achievement in modern mechanical watchmaking. In mechanical watches, even the most basic movement for indicating the hour, minute, and second requires at least 130 components. Thus, the creation of even an ordinary watch involves a significant degree of miniaturization. To fit these components into an ultra-thin movement no thicker than a coin or two, and to ensure that everything functions reliably, demands not only a longstanding tradition of skilled craftsmanship and the highest standards of engineering but also innovation across all stages of production. This is why the ultra-thin watch is regarded as a complication in its own right, in that it represents the utmost in technical accomplishment.

For decades, one brand that has stood out in the field of watchmaking is BVLGARI. With a fully proprietary production system where all mechanical components—including the movement, case, and bracelet—are built by four manufacturers located across Switzerland. One field where BVLGARI has recently demonstrated its innovative brilliance is the making of ultra-thin watches. Since its 2014 release of the 'Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Manual', which featured the world's thinnest flying tourbillon movement, and up to this year's release of the 'Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar', the thinnest perpetual calendar watch in the world, BVLGARI has been showcasing its peerless technical know-how in the field of ultra-thin watchmaking by breaking records nearly every year.

BVLGARI's most recent achievement,

the 'Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar',

has earned it its seventh world record in

the realm of ultra-thin watchmaking. The perpetual calendar is the most sophisticated method of indicating the date in mechanical watches. With the 'Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar', BVLGARI has succeeded in enclosing a 408-piece complication mechanism of the utmost precision within a movement that is only 2.75mm thick. This self-correcting mechanism will indicate the accurate date, with no need for any adjustments, until February in the year 2100. All this is implemented in a concise and elegant manner emblematic of BVLGARI. The recent strides made by BVLGARI while securing its place among the foremost high-end watchmakers are even more impressive in that its astounding recent accomplishments stem from its minimalism in design—with a focus on horological essence—as well as its dedication to perfecting movements that are not readily visible. The exceptional triumph of the 'Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar' represents a continuation of BVLGARI's history, wherein it has successfully combined, with unparalleled beauty, its longstanding technical know-how as a maker of high-end jewelry and an unyielding commitment to functionality. BVLGARI's unique philosophy is conveyed in the phrase, L’Estetica della Meccanica. This is not far removed from the idea behind the rollable design of the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, a remarkably innovative achievement in the field of modern household appliances that does away with the conventional notion of the TV as something to be hung up on a wall—focusing instead on its essence and reimagining it as an item that can be placed within a living space.

While its competition was caught up with outward appearances and design, LG Electronics opted for a different approach. LG has succeeded in creating a TV with a rollable design so that it could be housed within the product casing. This represents an achievement that goes beyond the introduction of a product that is merely pleasing to the eye—it has realized something that had previously been unimaginable. It is the culmination of innovative out-of-the-box thinking as well as a technical triumph made possible through a self-lit OLED panel, which eliminates the need for a backlight. Such dedication to a product's essence, and to details that are not outwardly apparent, has led to the creation of a completely new aesthetic unheard of in household appliances.

Thanks to its rollable design,

the LG SIGNATURE OLED R can now be

placed in locations that would have

previously been inconceivable. Because it does not block the view while the screen is retracted, the unit can be placed lengthwise against a living room's main window or also between the living room and the dining room—all while fitting in harmoniously. In step with the recent trend of open living spaces, the new possibilities presented by the LG SIGNATURE OLED R are sure to attract the attention of interior-savvy consumers looking to broaden their lifestyles.

*Water may cause damage to the TV. Placing TV near water is not recommended

Through its rollable design, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R is configurable in three distinct modes, allowing it to blend seamlessly into any space and to imbue such spaces with newfound value and meaning. In 'ZERO VIEW' mode, where the screen is retracted completely within the unit case, the TV functions as a speaker. The case design, which combines aluminum and fabric by luxury Danish maker Kvadrat, imparts a modern table-like look that brings out the beauty of the space in which the TV is placed. 'LINE VIEW' mode, which exposes only the top portion of the screen, features five digital modes that come in handy in everyday life and help the user make the most of their day. In 'FULL VIEW' mode the 65" screen is fully exposed, allowing for an unmatched viewing experience through a combination of stunning pictures impeccably rendered through self-luminescent pixels, an infinite-contrast (perfect black) panel, and a generously wide viewing angle.

*Screen images simulated. TV needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate. Cables may be visible depending on installation environment.

The driving principle behind the LG SIGNATURE line is to implement cutting-edge technological achievements via minimalist designs that focus on a product's essence. This is showcased in the line's other items such as the refrigerator and wine cellar, which feature surfaces that can be made translucent with two taps on the door, thus allowing for convenient viewing of their contents.