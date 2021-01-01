Skip to Contents

A variety of snacks are placed on the LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer through the instaview. A variety of snacks are placed on the LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer through the instaview.

Fresh food technology:
LG SIGNATURE
Bottom-Freezer

With technology above and beyond refrigeration,
LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer delivers the freshness
you deserve.

Freshness from nature

When LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer's instaview is knocked on twice, the black-mirrored glass panel turns transparent.
InstaView™
Door-in-Door®
Illuminating with two quick knocks to let you see inside, the freshness of food undisturbed by unnecessary changes in temperature.
LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer's instiaview is a three-layered black mirror coated glass door, making it 96% UV resistant.
UV-Resistant
Dark-tinted three-layered glass prevents heat and light to preserve the freshness of food.
  1. 1Based on KCL test results measuring UV transmittance on 3-layered glass.
The illustration of LG SIGNATURE Borrom-Freezer's inverter linear compressor.
Linear Cooling™
By reducing temperature fluctuations through its advanced Inverter Linear Compressor, Linear Cooling™ keeps food fresher for longer.
Diverse cup cakes are placed on the LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer's custom chill pantrty.
Custom Chill™ Pantry
Ingredient-based temperature settings create the optimal conditions that match the type of food.

Timeless design

Textured Steel™ Finish
Scratch-resistant textured finish makes for an impeccable design.
Eclipse Display
Eclipse Display shows the temperature inside the refrigerator while the display panel also streamlines operation and contributes to the aesthetic design.

Comfort through
technology

A sligh push of a button located near the instaview glass panel cause LG SIGNATRE Bottom-Freezer drawers to lift up automatically.
Auto Lift Drawer
Auto Lift Drawer eliminates the need to bend down low, adding comfort to everyday cooking.
LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer's convertible drawers switches from freezer to fridge mode.
Convertible Drawer
Convertible drawers allow customized temperatures to perfectly compliment different lifestyles.
A gentle wave of a foot under the freezer opens up LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer door.
Auto Open Door™
An easy swipe of your foot opens the fridge door to make every step of cooking more convenient.
LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer's ThinQ features through mobile application and voice control. LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer's ThinQ features through mobile application and voice control.
LG ThinQ®
  1. 1 Smart Fresh Air intelligently analyzes usage patterns to intensively cool the fridge’s interior for fresher, longer-lasting food.
  2. 2 Economic Care+ switches on power saving mode at the most opportune times thanks to AI-powered usage pattern analysis.
  3. 3 Voice Control* allows you to open the door with just your voice.
* Voice control support availability varies depending on country.