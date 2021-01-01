Skip to Contents

Front side view of LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper OLED TV that is hung on the wall Front side view of LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper OLED TV that is hung on the wall

Perfection realized:
LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper OLED TV
redefines meaning of quality

Finest Technologies, Premium Materials and an Emphasis
on Craftmanship Make LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper OLED
TV a Cut Above the Rest

LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper OLED TV
Play
Front side view of LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper OLED TV that is hung on the wall Front side view of LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper OLED TV that is hung on the wall
Front and side view of LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper OLED TV
Unique
picture-on-wall design
With all input connections removed from the screen itself, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W achieves a depth of just 3.85mm when wall-mounted, while a minimalist design enabled by LG's peerless OLED technology cuts out all distractions to enhance viewers' sense of immersion.
  1. 13.85mm thin
Image of alpha 9 processor chip
Processing prowess:
α9 Gen 2 intelligent processor
Powered by LG's αGen 2 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W offers incredible contrast and improved motion processing for vibrant images with smoother, more natural movement.

Product development

Image showing the change and product development history of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV by series Image showing the change and product development history of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV by series
LG is redefining the TV category with its revolutionary products.
  • G series : Slim tempered-glass panels that appear to be floating on air.
  • Wallpaper TV : 3.85mm razor-thin wallpaper design.
  • 8K OLED TV : The world's first 88-inch 8K OLED TV.
  • Rollable TV : The world's first rollable TV.

Perfection through
precise craftsmanship

  • Image explaining how engineers manually assemble the component of LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs
    1 Skilled engineers manually assemble every component of LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs.
  • Image explaining how LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is elaboratelly tested such as for 168 hours
    2 After assembly, every TV is subject to an aging test for 168 hours to ensure perfect performance under harsh conditions.
  • Image explaining how durability test is being done in the condition of 40 degree C for 48 hours
    3 The durability test places the OLED TV in a room above 40°C for 48 hours.
  • Image explaining how quality test of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is progressed in various watching television scenario
    4 Final products are subjected to many simulated viewing scenarios as an additional quality test.

Premium materials

Image explaining that the entire frame of LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper OLED TV is made of aluminum
High-quality aluminum
Premium aluminum has been applied to the entire frame, enhancing the TV's rigidity, durability and aesthetic appeal.