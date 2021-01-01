Perfection realized:

To properly experience our LG.com website, you will need to use an alternate browser or upgrade to a newer version of internet Explorer (IE10 or greater).
LG.com utilizes responsive design to provide a convenient experience that conforms to your devices screen size. In order to get the best possible experience from our website, please follow below instructions.
If you're using Internet Explorer 9 or earlier, you will need to use an alternate browser such as Firefox or Chrome or upgrade to a newer version of internet Explorer (IE10 or greater).
This function is disables on your cookie management. To activate it, click on the link "Edit cookie settings" in the upper right corner of this page.
LG.com Cookies
We use cookies to offer you a convenient web browsing experience, to suggest personalized ads for you, and to keep improving functions through traffic analysis. By clicking on ‘ACCEPT ALL’, you consent to our use of cookies. Click ‘Cookie Settings’ to choose whether to accept or disable certain cookies. To find out more, please read our Privacy Policy. |Cookie Settings
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allows our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
With all input connections removed from the screen itself, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W achieves a depth of just 3.85mm when wall-mounted, while a minimalist design enabled by LG's peerless OLED technology cuts out all distractions to enhance viewers' sense of immersion.
13.85mm thin
Processing prowess: α9 Gen 2 intelligent processor
Powered by LG's αGen 2 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W offers incredible contrast and improved motion processing for vibrant images with smoother, more natural movement.
Product development
LG is redefining the TV category with its revolutionary products.
G series : Slim tempered-glass panels that appear to be floating on air.
Wallpaper TV : 3.85mm razor-thin wallpaper design.
8K OLED TV : The world's first 88-inch 8K OLED TV.
Rollable TV : The world's first rollable TV.
Perfection through precise craftsmanship
1
Skilled engineers manually assemble every component of LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs.
2
After assembly, every TV is subject to an aging test for 168 hours to ensure perfect performance under harsh conditions.
3
The durability test places the OLED TV in a room above 40°C for 48 hours.
4
Final products are subjected to many simulated viewing scenarios as an additional quality test.
Premium materials
High-quality aluminum
Premium aluminum has been applied to the entire frame, enhancing the TV's rigidity, durability and aesthetic appeal.