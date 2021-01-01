Skip to Contents

An infographic picture of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine showing its dimension of the black door An infographic picture of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine showing its dimension of the black door

Perfection realized:
LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine
redefines meaning of quality

inest Technologies, Premium Materials and an Emphasis
on Craftmanship Make LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine a
Cut Above the Rest

LG SIGNATURE Waschmaschine
Play
Image showing how ergonomically designed LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is Image showing how ergonomically designed LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is

With its 17 degree tilted door, LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is designed to be easy to load and unload by minimizing wrist and neck strain.

Quarter view of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine that describes how centum system useful is Quarter view of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine that describes how centum system useful is

Centum System™ : Optimal noise and vibration management in LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines ensure maximum industry-leading durability.

Product development

Side and front view of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine that shows its perfectly circular shaped door Side and front view of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine that shows its perfectly circular shaped door

The ergonomic door’s perfectly circular shape represents one and a half years of hard work and exhaustive trials, the final result being equal parts aesthetic perfection and human-centered technological triumph.

Image showing the structure of heat pump compressor of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine Image showing the structure of heat pump compressor of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine

The first-of-its kind horizontal Heat Pump Compressor found in the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine contributes to its minimalistic, refined design consistent with the high-end brand’s essence.

  1. 1[Vertical] Heat Pump Compressor
  2. 2[Horizontal] Heat Pump Compressor

Premium materials

Image explaining that porcelain enamel coated material of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is made at 825 degree celsius Image explaining that porcelain enamel coated material of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is made at 825 degree celsius
Porcelain enamel coated at 825˚C
The surface is composed of a porcelain enamel coating hardened at a temperature of 825°C, making the eco-friendly coating resistant to damage and scratches.

Perfection through
precise craftsmanship

Image showing how precisely crafted LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is compared to other products Image showing how precisely crafted LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is compared to other products

LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines are produced at a rate of 25 units per day, compared with 1,000 units for other washing machines.

Image showing how meticulously hand crafted LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is compared to other products

While most other washing machines rely on automated assembly lines, LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines are meticulously hand-crafted, requiring twice as much time to deliver superior quality.

Image showing that LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine goes through 61 more tests than other washer products

LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines must go through 61 more tests than other washers, and a stringent comprehensive examination set by LG’s high standards, before being sent to consumers.

Image showing that LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine goes through reliability tests four times a year

LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines that come out of the factory are subject to reliability tests four times a year, double the industry standard.