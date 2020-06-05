A Home That Takes Care of Your Life and Nature

In 1974, even before climate change was a thing, the United Nations designated June 5 World Environment Day. With “biodiversity” as its 2020 theme, the UN is stressing the importance of acting now as more and more plants and animals make the growing endangered species list. Average consumers can help the UN in its mission to boost worldwide awareness and inspire powerful action to protect our one and only planet by reducing household waste and energy usage.





Less Food Waste Through Better Food Preservation