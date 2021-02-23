Coming Together to Give Hope to Hospitals in Times of Crisis

Since 1993, the GOCC has been supporting and promoting healthcare in Poland by purchasing state-of-the-art medical equipment for the nation’s hospitals and clinics, as well as establishing and running several medical and educational programs. The charity’s Grand Finale fundraiser on January 31 was packed to the brim with events, activities, concerts and sporting challenges that brought diverse communities together for non-stop fun and fund raising. By reaching out to regions with thriving Polish communities, the GOCC was also able to set up 79 international Collection Centres in locations such as Singapore, Bali, Mexico and as far away as a research station at the North Pole.