Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Coming Together to Give Hope to Hospitals in Times of Crisis

ESG Achievements 23/02/2021

Share this content

Across the world, hospitals and healthcare facilities have been put to the ultimate test, pushed to their absolute limits. To help ease the burden on the Polish healthcare system, LG supported the 29th Annual Grand Finale fundraiser hosted by the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (GOCC), the largest independent non-profit charity in Poland, to raise money that will be used to help care for the nation’s most vulnerable children.

A wide view of the Grand Finale TV studio which is filled with 80 LG monitors so that the company can effectively host its 29th Annual Grand Finale fundraiser.

Since 1993, the GOCC has been supporting and promoting healthcare in Poland by purchasing state-of-the-art medical equipment for the nation’s hospitals and clinics, as well as establishing and running several medical and educational programs. The charity’s Grand Finale fundraiser on January 31 was packed to the brim with events, activities, concerts and sporting challenges that brought diverse communities together for non-stop fun and fund raising. By reaching out to regions with thriving Polish communities, the GOCC was also able to set up 79 international Collection Centres in locations such as Singapore, Bali, Mexico and as far away as a research station at the North Pole.

The in-studio LG monitors displaying the fundraiser's live stream.

LG kitted the Grand Finale TV studio out with 80 LG monitors, among them professional 4K LG UltraFine™ monitors with Ergo stands for use by studio volunteers during the grueling 27 hour long fundraiser that was televised nationally and streamed live on the Grand Finale website.

Two female fundraisers holding flowers and a picture of the donated LG Vivace washer dryer in the studio.

To raise awareness and encourage more people to get involved, LG Poland also donated a smart LG Vivace washer dryer with Allergy Care to the Grand Finale’s online charity auction. Featuring steam to disinfect clothes and eliminate germs, LG Vivace proved to be a highly sought after product, attracting a host of bidders. To bring even more viewers and donations to the table, LG and partners promoted the GOCC 2021 event continuously on their social media channels.

Volunteers at the 29th Annual Grand Finale fundraiser using the monitors provided by LG to support the online fundraising.

Photo Credit: Lukasz Widziszowski

“With everything that has been going on and the social-distancing restrictions in place, this year we decided to focus on a digital fundraiser to introduce our kindhearted benefactors to donating online.” said GOCC spokesperson Olga Zawada. “Preliminary results totaled PLN 127,495,626 (USD 34.2 million), making it one of the highest preliminary amounts we’ve raised in our almost 30-year history, thanks in large part to online donations.” All proceeds from the auction were used to purchase potentially life-changing medical equipment for laryngology, otolaryngology and head diagnostics.

Jerzy Owsiak, Chairman of the Board at GOCC, saying a few words during the live stream.

Photo Credit: Marcin Wichon

In an interview at the studio, Jerzy Owsiak, Chairman of the Board of the GOCC, personally thanked LG Poland for its contribution to the Grand Finale and LG’s entire Poland team is proud to have been able to support this noble initiative that shares LG’s goals – to make lives better.



By LG Poland Staff

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG 2023 OLED evo TVs Recognized With Its Sustainable Design
ESG Achievements

LG 2023 OLED evo TVs Recognized With Its Sustainable Design

Learn More
Eco-conscious Home Entertainment: LG’s Latest OLED TVs and Soundbars Showcase Commitment to A Better Life for All
ESG Achievements

Eco-conscious Home Entertainment: LG’s Latest OLED TVs and Soundbars Showcase Commitment to A Better Life for All

Learn More
[Earth Day with LG 🌎] Making a Difference with Water-Efficient Home Appliances
ESG Achievements

[Earth Day with LG 🌎] Making a Difference with Water-Efficient Home Appliances

Learn More