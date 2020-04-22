Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Designed for Life and a Better Tomorrow: Save Energy and Water with LG Innovations

ESG Achievements 22/04/2020

A poster with the slogan, &quot;Save The Earth, We Can Save The Earth,&quot; to celebrate Earth Day.

Photo Credit: imagetoday, www.imagetoday.co.kr

Earth Day turns 50 this year, celebrating a half-century of raising environmental awareness and offering up a timely reminder that everyone can contribute to a better future for the planet we all call home. Like any responsible citizen of the world, LG Electronics (LG) is committed to doing the right thing. The company has long been a proponent for sustainable business practices and has dedicated itself to producing eco-friendly appliances that help consumers live better more responsibly.

The Carbon Trust Footprint Label.

Certified Products for a Better Future
 

LG’s latest home appliances allow customers to get housework out of the way more conveniently without leaving a big footprint on our planet. In fact, many of the company’s innovative products have earned the Carbon Trust Footprint Label and Water Footprint Certification, demonstrating LG’s commitment and dedication to creating products that have low environmental impact.
 

A product’s carbon or water footprint is the total sum of the greenhouse gas emissions produced or the water used throughout a product’s lifecycle, including production, distribution and use.

A cleaner home with LG appliances including LG Styler and LG’s PuriCare air purifiers

Cleaner Home, Cleaner World
 

LG continues to provide eco-friendly clothing care solutions that demonstrate its ongoing commitment to delivering the needs of consumers and promoting sustainability. Many of LG’s highly effective Dual Inverter Heat Pump equipped with Eco Hybrid dryers have earned Carbon Footprint Certification while the LG Styler garment management system with its ability to refresh your wardrobe using natural steam and no harmful chemicals has received Water Footprint Certification from Carbon Trust.

A woman uses the LG CordZero A9 vacuum cleaner to clean the wooden floor

Many of LG’s PuriCare air purifiers and the CordZero A9 vacuum cleaner carry the Carbon Trust Footprint Label, evidence of LG’s efforts to measure taken steps to measure and reduce the resource footprint of its products and demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainability. Even LG’s advanced LG QuadWash™ Steam dishwashers that deliver spotlessly clean dishes and cutlery also come with Carbon Trust Certification.

An image showing some of LG’s built-in home appliances

Taking Steps to Effect Positive Change Worldwide
 

Along with offering a wide range of products certified by trusted global bodies, LG is has committed to the Zero Carbon 2030 project to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from all of its operations by the start of next decade. Through environmentally responsible home appliances and business strategy LG is helping to make a positive difference at both the local and global levels this Earth Day and every other day.

#2020
