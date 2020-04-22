Designed for Life and a Better Tomorrow: Save Energy and Water with LG Innovations

Certified Products for a Better Future



LG’s latest home appliances allow customers to get housework out of the way more conveniently without leaving a big footprint on our planet. In fact, many of the company’s innovative products have earned the Carbon Trust Footprint Label and Water Footprint Certification, demonstrating LG’s commitment and dedication to creating products that have low environmental impact.



A product’s carbon or water footprint is the total sum of the greenhouse gas emissions produced or the water used throughout a product’s lifecycle, including production, distribution and use.