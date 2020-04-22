We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Designed for Life and a Better Tomorrow: Save Energy and Water with LG Innovations
Earth Day turns 50 this year, celebrating a half-century of raising environmental awareness and offering up a timely reminder that everyone can contribute to a better future for the planet we all call home. Like any responsible citizen of the world, LG Electronics (LG) is committed to doing the right thing. The company has long been a proponent for sustainable business practices and has dedicated itself to producing eco-friendly appliances that help consumers live better more responsibly.
Certified Products for a Better Future
LG’s latest home appliances allow customers to get housework out of the way more conveniently without leaving a big footprint on our planet. In fact, many of the company’s innovative products have earned the Carbon Trust Footprint Label and Water Footprint Certification, demonstrating LG’s commitment and dedication to creating products that have low environmental impact.
A product’s carbon or water footprint is the total sum of the greenhouse gas emissions produced or the water used throughout a product’s lifecycle, including production, distribution and use.
Cleaner Home, Cleaner World
LG continues to provide eco-friendly clothing care solutions that demonstrate its ongoing commitment to delivering the needs of consumers and promoting sustainability. Many of LG’s highly effective Dual Inverter Heat Pump equipped with Eco Hybrid dryers have earned Carbon Footprint Certification while the LG Styler garment management system with its ability to refresh your wardrobe using natural steam and no harmful chemicals has received Water Footprint Certification from Carbon Trust.
Many of LG’s PuriCare air purifiers and the CordZero A9 vacuum cleaner carry the Carbon Trust Footprint Label, evidence of LG’s efforts to measure taken steps to measure and reduce the resource footprint of its products and demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainability. Even LG’s advanced LG QuadWash™ Steam dishwashers that deliver spotlessly clean dishes and cutlery also come with Carbon Trust Certification.
Taking Steps to Effect Positive Change Worldwide
Along with offering a wide range of products certified by trusted global bodies, LG is has committed to the Zero Carbon 2030 project to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from all of its operations by the start of next decade. Through environmentally responsible home appliances and business strategy LG is helping to make a positive difference at both the local and global levels this Earth Day and every other day.