[Why ESG] Not Just for Investors Anymore

What’s the difference between CSR and ESG?

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) can be viewed as the starting point for ESG. But while CSR aims to make a business accountable, ESG makes its efforts measurable. If CSR is a way for organizations to promote their positive activities as a marketing tool, ESG is a way for businesses to measure the real sustainable and societal impact of their actions whether it’s gallons of water they’ve conserved or how much plastic they’ve recycled.



What are LG’s ESG priorities?

LG has set for itself several mid- to long-term goals for sustainability which it plans to achieve through a broad range of ESG initiatives. Among these targets, the main three are to achieve a zero carbon and circular economy, to promote intelligent lifestyles and to create a better society. According to LG’s CFO Bae Doo-yong, increasing the recycling rate of materials used in manufacturing without negatively affecting the quality and reliability of products is one key component to achieving a circular economy.



For its initiatives, LG has been recognized for the past seven years and Industry Leader for two consecutive years on the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), widely used to measure companies’ commitment to good ESG management. DJSI considers financial performance, governance, environmental friendliness, labor-management relations, human rights and gender equality criteria from 2,500 global companies representing more than 60 different industries.