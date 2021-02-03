Footballers Inspire and Improve Educational Opportunities at Mount Kilimanjaro

“Education is not a privilege; it is a birth right,” says former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.



But for millions of children around the world, this simply isn’t the case. Educational technology is hard to come by in some of the world’s poorest regions and this is amplified during this time of distance learning. Technology can have an overwhelming impact on learning and 87 percent of teachers and head teachers believe it has a positive influence on a student’s ability to learn.*



So in the small French village of Cambounet-Sur-le-Sor, LG and the local football team, FC Cambounet, are trying to make a difference through their humanitarian project, Education for Kilimanjaro, with the aim of getting children in Africa a better education with better technology. After claiming victory in the 2019 Tarn Cup, FC Cambounet footballers took their well-earned trophy across five continents, to the neediest people on their journeys. Donated equipment included computers, notebooks, books, pens and games, among others.