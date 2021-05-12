Making the Net-Zero Journey With Committed European Partners

LG’s AI DD™ washing machines are better for users’ clothes, leveraging state-of-the-art AI and laundry technologies to reduce fabric damage by 18 percent. They’re also better for the planet, using less water and electricity. Combined with L’Arbre Vert’s natural detergents and fabric softeners, the company’s washers can keep garments looking good for a long time, lessening the need to purchase new items with the arrival of each new season.

“With L’Arbre Vert, we have found the ideal partner to provide consumers with an extra layer of laundry care,” said Romain Gras, marketing director at LG Electronics France. “We are committed to responding to the growing ecological concern of French households and helping them adopt healthy lifestyle habits.”

Through its actions and active collaboration with like-minded organizations worldwide, LG is doing everything it can to build a better tomorrow, because “Life’s Good” when we choose to make a difference.