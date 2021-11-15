Solar Plays Pivotal Role on LG’s Road to Zero Carbon

As a key part of its commitment to transition completely to renewable energy by 2050, LG Electronics completed the construction of a roof-type solar power plant at its production facility in Rayong, Thailand. Established in 1997, the Rayong plant is one of company’s key manufacturing hubs for LG home appliance products. The plant is equipped with 9,400 solar panels with a capacity of 4.2 MW (megawatt) and began collecting solar energy last month.

This business was launched last year in partnership with several partners including global investment company BECIS (Berkeley Energy Commercial Industrial Solutions). Under the mutually beneficial structure of a power purchase agreement (PPA), LG expects to produce high-quality renewable energy based on its advanced technology and reduce facility costs by receiving a steady stream of energy at below market price.