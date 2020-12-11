There’s Never Been a Better Time to Live More Responsibly, More Efficiently

With people spending more time than ever at home this year, residential energy usage in the United States has skyrocketed by nearly 10 percent.1 While this increase might not come as a surprise, that doesn’t make the monthly electricity bill any easier to swallow. So this might be a good time to evaluate the efficiency of our appliances as well as our lifestyles.



An essential part of our daily existence, home appliances can hold the key to how little, or how much, a household spends on utilities. Products bearing the ENERGY STAR® certification mark can make the biggest difference in this area, as they’re proven to work without placing exorbitant demands on power. Named a 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), LG home appliances can go a long way toward living more responsibly during these challenging times.2