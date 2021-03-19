[Why ESG] Because the Planet!

For its part, LG is growing its renewable energy business and has established 6.7MW PV power-generation facilities in South Korea, generating a combined 8,832MWh of solar energy in 2019 alone. That same year, LG started mass-producing the LG Solar Car roof for EVs, which can charge a vehicle’s battery using collected solar energy. LG is also contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gases through solutions that increase the mileage of electric and hybrid vehicles, and also via a wide range of residential and commercial solar power products.



In the process of broadening its portfolio to embrace a more eco-friendly business, LG Electronics expects to cut greenhouse gas emissions from manufacturing by 50 percent compared to 2017 by the end of 2030. LG Carbon Fund was established in 2017 to support the development of GHG-reducing technologies and solutions through the virtual cycle concept wherein all profits from LG Carbon Fund investments are funneled back into the effort to reduce greenhouse gases. LG is also an active participant in the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) project, which seeks to curb harmful emissions through investing technology and capital in developing countries.



For its efforts, Corporate Knights’ recent 2021 Carbon Clean 200 report ranked LG 13th among publicly traded companies with the highest level of eco-friendly management based on various factors such as reduction of carbon emissions during production of goods and services, usage of eco-friendly materials and conversion to alternative energy.2 LG was praised for its efforts in producing home appliances with first-class energy-efficiency ratings.



The next installment of this ESG series will take a look at LG’s wide ranging and innovative efforts to create more environmentally-compatible consumer and commercial products.