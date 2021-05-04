[Why ESG] Promoting Sustainable Consumption With Responsible Products

A washing machine’s spin efficiency could be crucial in determining the energy consumption of a dryer, since low spin performance increases running time and uses more energy. When it comes to noise level, although the difference between 72dB and 73dB may seem small, the new rules could have an appliance demoted an entire letter grade.1

As part of its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, LG has converted all DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryers to use R290 refrigerant, which has a lower global warming potential (GWP) than R134a refrigerant.2 As a result, LG’s DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Dryer earned the Green Product Mark from TÜV Rheinland for meeting the requirements of pollution prevention, sustainable use of resources and climate change mitigation.3

And in an effort to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, LG makes every effort to make products lighter, using fewer resources during the production process. LG is developing and supplying energy-efficient products that carry the Energy Star label and are certified by the European Commission for contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and helping to modify usage behavior for a greener lifestyle.