[Executive Corner] Creating New Lifestyle Possibilities by Innovating in TV Design

The main reason for the importance of form factor innovation in today’s TV market is to address the concern that stagnation in a technology industry usually means irrelevance. In other words, a technology that doesn’t innovate will soon be overtaken by something that does. And a landscape that has been dominated by the same rigid LCD display for more than two decades does not bode well for the future of the industry.

There are, mind you, other reasons for the need to innovate the TV form factor: increased mobility of consumers, convergence among devices, evolution toward smart devices to name a few. These factors have set the stage for a TV with a form factor to complement consumers’ lifestyles, suited for any space or environment.