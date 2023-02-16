Navigating Circular Economies at Waste Summit

According to ERP Portugal’s data, in 2021 alone, over 232 thousand tons of electric and electronic equipment were placed on the market in Portugal and more than 30 percent of the population still does not forward or recycle their e-waste. Not only highly harmful to the planet, electronic waste also poses a major health risk when not properly disposed of as it can contain toxic additives or hazardous substances such as mercury, which can cause damage to the human brain.

Meanwhile, around 806,153 tons of packaging for fast-moving consumer products were placed on the national market in 2021, equivalent to 76 kilograms per capita. According to Novo Verde, the growing trend of packaging consumption has been accompanied by a growing amount of collected packaging, having increased 7 percent annually on average since 2017.