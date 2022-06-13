Timeless Beauty Turned Into Experience at Milan

In the near future, the classy collaboration between LG SIGNATURE and Molteni&C will be available also at Contract Atelier in Milan, an innovative space for contract business, and Co van der Horst in Amsterdam, the boutique concept store – both sporting exclusive partners including Molteni&C.

There’s still more to come regarding LG SIGNATURE’s collaborations and projects in the design and art world – stay tuned to Beyond News for the latest.