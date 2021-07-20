Masters of Colors: BVLGARI’s Exquisite Jewelry on LG’s Self-Lit OLED

LG Electronics’ SELF-LIT campaign kicks off with a collaboration with Italian luxury brand BVLGARI for its exhibition in Seoul, BVLGARI Colors. Established in Rome in 1884, BVLGARI is revered worldwide for its exclusive collections of watches, fragrances and accessories. To truly showcase the mesmerizing beauty and variety of BVLGARI’s masterpieces, intriguing digital works of art by top Korean artists are displayed alongside the jewelry on LG self-lit based OLED screens. Divided into four themes titled Red, Blue, Green and Multicolored, the exhibition promises to offer an exhilarating experience that combines the best of traditional craftsmanship and the epitome of technological innovation from LG and BVLGARI, the two masters of colors.