LG and ASSA ABLOY to Develop Transparent OLED Automatic Door

SEOUL, Dec. 9, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) is signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems, a global leader of automated pedestrian, industrial and residential doors and service, for the development of transparent OLED automatic doors. The innovative, first-of-its-kind customer experience solution will be unveiled this week with specialized commercial applications in mind.

The new product combines LG’s Transparent OLED Signage (model 55EW5G) and SuperSign software-based integrated content management solution with the automated glass sliding doors of the Swedish manufacturer ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems to deliver a transparent product. In addition to providing convenient and touchless access to buildings and structures, the Transparent OLED Automatic Door will present new opportunities for greeting customers, communicating with employees and delivering advertising and marketing content unobtrusively to consumers.

Thanks to LG’s WRGB technology, the self-lighting OLED pixels reproduce accurate colors with exceptional brightness and high contrast. LG’s Transparent OLED technology is also expandable and can be easily customized for a variety of doors and entranceways. Additionally, its transparency means objects behind the display can be easily seen, enabling the solution to harmonize with its surroundings while providing useful information at the same time. With a robust design featuring tempered glass, the product offers excellent durability and improved safety when combined with ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems’ automatic sliding doors.

“LG, the leader in next-generation digital signage, and ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems, the global leader in automated sliding doors, are working together to create an exciting, new digital environment,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our previous large-size transparent OLED displays, which can be found around the globe, proved that transparent OLEDs were a very effective medium and we’re now taking that to a whole new level.”

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said Christopher Norbye, executive vice president and head of Entrance Systems Division at ASSA ABLOY. “I am really proud that we, together with LG, can offer our customers this ground-breaking product with the new transparent OLED automatic sliding door. It will put our customers in the forefront providing them with a fantastic new solution when it comes to customizing brand and customer experiences.”