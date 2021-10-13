LG Micro LED Technology Nabs Top Presidential Award at Int’l Light Convergence EXPO 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 13, 2021 — LG Electronics’ Micro LED technology has been named the recipient of the Presidential Award at the International Light Convergence EXPO 2021, which kicked off today in South Korea. LG developed a new application method by which the RGB chips are transferred directly on the Thin Film Transistor (TFT) glass backplane rather than the traditional printed circuit board, taking the technology to the next level. LG’s innovation opens the door to exciting new possibilities offering high-resolution images with blacks that are deeper and more realistic.

Micro LED delivers stunning picture quality with exceptional brightness, contrast and clarity and are self-emissive, employing tiny light-emitting diodes. The LG’s next generation Micro LED technology with the award-winning offers vibrant, accurate colors and deep blacks for an immersive viewing experience. The modular design of this versatile display gives customers the ability to customize screen sizes to fit desired spaces and preferences. All this comes with a sleek bezel-less design to integrate seamlessly into walls and surrounding environments.

Attracting approximately 200 organizations exhibiting across 500 booths, the International Light Convergence EXPO is an annual event showcasing the latest developments in advanced LED, OLED, signage and lighting technologies. Each year, the Government Award Ceremony organized by Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency recognizes significant contributions toward furthering the advancement of LED and OLED development.

“LG is delighted to participate in this expo once again and incredibly honored to receive this recognition for our innovations in Micro LED technology,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “With Micro LED products, we’re excited about this technology as both an innovator as well as a manufacturer.”

With its advanced technologies and manufacturing know-how, LG unveiled its first Micro LED product in 2020, further strengthening its global reputation as a display innovator. LG’s first Micro LED signage product LG MAGNIT seamlessly combines the ultimate picture quality and brightness with its industry-leading technologies.

The International Light Convergence EXPO 2021 runs from October 13-15 at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang, South Korea.