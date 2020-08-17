Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG RECOGNIZED BY ARCHITECTS FOR INNOVATION IN OFFICE TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN

Business Solutions 17/08/2020

LG Business Solutions’ Versatile Commercial Displays
Singled Out for Transforming Spaces and Bringing Them to Life

SEOUL, Aug. 17, 2020 — Acknowledging the impact that display technology has on architectural design, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) of California presented LG Electronics (LG) with its Architectural Technology Innovation Award for its innovation in cable-less LED, transparent display products, and commitment as an innovation partner. AIA, an organization with more than 11,000 architects and design professionals in the United States, made the announcement during a virtual ceremony celebrating the completion of a large-scale digital signage installation at its Californian headquarters.

 

LG collaborated with the professional organization on its headquarters upgrade project, installing cutting-edge digital signage solutions such as Ultra Stretch, Window-Facing and Transparent OLED displays. With the goal to create a space that reflected the values of the architectural profession and exemplify the future of design, LG’s digital signage solutions created an environment where architects could build dynamic and memorable experiences while reinforcing the fact that technology is a design element in its own right.

 

“As we embarked upon our new office project, one of the primary drivers was to create a space that showcased how design can create an environment that increases productivity of our staff and efficacy of our members while enabling organizational success,” said AIA California president Debra Gerod, FAIA. “This was only possible with a collaborative, integrated team effort, and LG’s displays were integral to making this a success.”

 

To accommodate the changing trends in architectural design for all types of commercial facilities, LG offers a diversified lineup of both LED and OLED products for different use scenarios. One of the advanced solutions is the LSAA series which allows for easier construction of large displays via its block-assembly design. With a single compact LED cabinet hub (600W x 337.5H x 44.9D mm), the LSAA display is capable of providing power and signal to the entire signage without additional cabling between cabinets, allowing installers to connect multiple displays while delivering up to 16:9 4K UHD resolution.

 

LG’s Transparent OLED display is designed to offer a unique customer experience in specialized commercial applications, particularly retail and hospitality. The versatile 55-inch class display delivers LG OLED’s superior picture quality, meaning customers will be able to view video on the screen and simultaneously see objects behind the screen. And LG Transparent LED Film, which easily attaches to existing window or glass to transform the surface magically into jaw-dropping digital signage, delivers various information effectively by attracting the attention of passersby.

 

To help architects and designers integrate advanced commercial display technologies into their building projects, LG offers an expansive library of Building Information Modeling (BIM) online resources. Also catering to the needs of architects and builders is the company’s “One LG” initiative, a single source not only for advanced commercial displays but also for award-winning commercial HVAC systems, solar modules and energy storage systems, smart home technologies, built-in appliances and more.

 

“We were excited to participate in this project because we were eager to show what technology and advanced solutions LG had to offer,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “The Architectural Technology Innovation Award is a testament to how digital signage can enhance and elevate a well thought out design project.”

 

#2020
