BE PRODUCTIVE AND CREATIVE WITH LG Q STYLUS

SEOUL, June 6, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the new LG Q Stylus, the latest model in the expanding Q series midrange smartphones equipped with premium features. The LG Q Stylus features handwritten input for those times when writing is more productive and expressive than typing. Depending on the market, LG Q Stylus will be available in one or more configurations: Q Stylus+, Q Stylus and Q Stylusα.

The LG Q Stylus is a handwriting input smartphone without the premium price. The no-nonsense stylus adds more convenience and functionality beyond the typical keyboard experience while the intelligent palm rejection system ensures that accuracy is never an issue even when resting one’s hand on the display. Even with the display off, the LG Q Stylus will recognize and record handwritten notes, ideal for sudden flashes of inspiration. Beyond notes and memos, the stylus can also be utilized to personalize captured images and videos to create animated GIFs.

Beyond the stylus, the LG Q Stylus offers premium features normally found in more expensive phones, such as an advanced camera that rivals the lens of the LG G series. QLens comes standard on the handset, making search and online shopping a whole new experience. Capture an image of a product with QLens to get more information on where to purchase that item or to learn about similar products.1 QLens is intelligent enough to recognize images of food, fashion, celebrities and even landmarks.

The intelligent camera doesn’t sacrifice on image quality, sporting an 8MP front camera and 16MP rear lens. Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) makes the camera 23 percent faster than conventional auto focus while Portrait Mode delivers great-looking bokeh selfies that are sure to impress.

Audiophiles will appreciate the superior sound quality of the LG Q Stylus, unmatched in its class. The phone offers the same advanced DTS:X found in the V and G series for up to 7.1 channel 3D surround sound when listening with earphones. USB Type-C fast charging, IP68 water and dust protection and MIL-STD 810G compliance makes the LG Q Stylus a true road warrior’s delight. The Smart Rear Key fingerprint sensor not only provides easy-to-reach security, it also doubles as the selfie camera shutter button.

Surrounded by the sleek metallic body, the 6.2-inch FHD+ FullVision display delivers incredibly bright and vivid colors to offer a superb viewing experience. The 18:9 screen ratio, thin bezel, curved tempered glass and optimized body width all work together to make the phone comfortable to hold and use with just one hand.

“The LG Q Stylus adds another dimension to our series of exceptionally-priced midrange phones that deliver amazing value to consumers,” said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and head of LG Electronics’ Mobile Business Division. “This phone is another example of LG’s promise to deliver a wider selection of devices this year with premium features designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s evolving smartphone users.”

The LG Q Stylus will launch on a limited basis starting this month in North America and Asia followed by other key regions in the third quarter. Depending on the market, the LG Q Stylus will be available in three configurations: Q Stylus, Q Stylus+ and Q Stylusα. Pricing and other purchase details will be announced locally at the time of availability.

Key Specifications:2

Chipset: 1.5GHz Octa-Core or 1.8GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision Display (2160 x 1080 / 389ppi)

Memory:

– Q Stylus+: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

– Q Stylus: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

– Q Stylusα: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Q Stylus+: Rear 16MP with PDAF / Front 8MP or 5MP with Super Wide Angle

– Q Stylus: Rear 16MP with PDAF / Front 8MP or 5MP with Super Wide Angle

– Q Stylusα: Rear 13MP with PDAF / Front 5MP with Super Wide Angle

Battery: 3,300mAh

Operating System: Android 8.1.0 Oreo

Size: 160.15 x 77.75 x 8.4mm

Weight: 172g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.0 compatible)

Colors:

– Q Stylus+: Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Lavender Violet

– Q Stylus: Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue

– Q Stylusα: Moroccan Blue

Other: Stylus Pen / QLens / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance3 / Google Assistant / Fingerprint Scanner / Smart Rear Key / Fast Charging** / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / FM Radio