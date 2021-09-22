Elegant LG Products Honored for Distinctive and Original Design by Industry Experts

SEOUL, Sep. 22, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized once again for excellence in product design at the 2021 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), receiving 10 accolades in total. Among the winners, LG StanbyME, a unique wireless display designed for a new kind of content-consuming audience, received the coveted Gold distinction.

LG StanbyME is a new interpretation of the content-consumption device for a new generation of viewers. A 27-inch LED display connected to a movable stand with fabric covering on the back radiates a feeling of premiumness that looks beautiful in every room, blending in with any interior. In addition to the IDEA Gold award, LG StanbyME has been honored with other prestigious international design recognitions this year including the iF Design Award 2021 and the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021.

Four of LG’s premium products received Bronze awards for originality: LG OLED evo TV gallery stand for its artistic slim design, LG Eclair Soundbar for its unique curved look that breaks with traditional soundbars, LG WashTower™ for its unified one-body and smart technologies and LG PuriCare Air Purifier for its sleek look and powerful performance.

The five remaining LG products were named Finalists at this year’s competition in recognition of their design brilliance:

LG Styler Objet Collection

LG CordZero ThinQ™ A9 Kompressor and All-in-One Tower™

LG PuriCare Dual Water Purifier

LG InstaView™ Slide-in Oven Range

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Speaker

“Design helps consumers realize their desired lifestyle and express their individuality,” said Lee Chul-bae, head of LG Electronics’ corporate design center. “LG is committed to meeting customers’ aspirations to enhance their quality of life and will do so by continuing to demonstrate designs that embody the lifestyles our customers want.”

Sponsored every year by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), IDEA is one of the world’s most prestigious design awards, honoring products with notable and ingenious designs that have highly contributed to the field of industrial design.