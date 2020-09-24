EXPANDED K SERIES LINEUP TO BRING PREMIUM PERFORMANCE AND DESIGN TO EVEN MORE CONSUMERS

SEOUL, Sep. 24, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding its 2020 K series lineup to offer premium design with upgraded features and functionality at price points everyone can appreciate. The new LG K series models – LG K62, LG K52, and LG K42 – will be available starting next month in Europe followed by key markets in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

All three new K series models represent exceptional value and boast stylish designs that are sure to appeal to both LG fans and new users alike. The rear of the K42 sports a unique wave pattern that appears to change colors while a UV coating adds to the device’s premium aesthetic and protects against marks and scratches. The modern matte finish on both LG K62 and LG K52 creates a unique optical pattern that is fingerprint-resistant and all three phones come in a range of compelling colors that complement their stylish designs.

These new K series devices offer upgraded displays that elevate the entire user experience with each model featuring a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display in 20:9 aspect ratio. The front camera peeks out through a minimal punch hole and the entire front of the phones is surrounded by slim, unobtrusive bezels. On the audio side, LG 3D Sound Engine adds a greater sense of immersion, delivering authentic, detailed sounds optimized for the content being played.

With four high-quality rear lenses (Standard, Ultra Wide, Depth and Macro) in addition to the front-facing camera, the new K series devices deliver a content creation experience on par with much more expensive smartphones. Both K62 and K52 feature 48MP main cameras that capture brighter and sharper photos and videos, with the K42 featuring a superb 13MP primary lens. The 28MP selfie camera of the K62 allows for the ability to take great looking selfies with artistic blurring effects while the macro lens on all three models can capture superbly detailed close-ups without zooming.

Unique camera features add to the creative possibilities offered by these new K series phones. Flash Jump Cut takes four pictures at preset intervals to create an amusing stop-motion effect and AI CAM recommends the optimal settings based on the subject matter that the camera sees. And with YouTube Live built into the camera’s interface, users can instantly share their lives with friends and followers any time.

The superior performance of LG’s latest K series models is built on solid, reliable fundamentals. A 4,000mAh battery provides long-lasting power for more time creating and consuming content on the go, while the build strength of LG’s smartphones ensures the durability needed for daily use, meeting the strict U.S. military’s MIL-STD-810G standards. 1

“Attractive in both design and price, these new K series models represent exceptional value for the performance,” said Johan Chung, executive vice president of overseas sales and marketing at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “With these newest K series devices sporting quad-camera arrays, immersive large-screen displays and cutting-edge features, even more consumers around the world will be able to enjoy the premium LG user experience.”

Key Specifications:

LG K62



• Chipset: 2.3 GHz Octa-core

• Display: 6.6-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

• Memory: 4GB RAM / 128 ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

• Camera:

–Rear: 48MP 2 Standard / 5MP Ultra Wide (115°) / 2MP Depth / 2MP Macro

–Front: 28MP Standard

• Battery: 4,000mAh

• Operating System: Android 10.0 (Q OS)

• Size: 165.0 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm

• Weight: 186g

• Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible)

• Colors: White / Sky Blue

• Others: Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / AI CAM / AR Sticker / LG 3D Sound Engine / Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance

LG K52



• Chipset: 2.3 GHz Octa-core

• Display: 6.6-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

• Memory: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

• Camera:

–Rear: 48MP 2 Standard / 5MP Ultra Wide (115°) / 2MP Depth / 2MP Macro

–Front: 13MP Standard

• Battery: 4,000mAh

• Operating System: Android 10.0 (Q OS)

• Size: 165.0 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm

• Weight: 186g

• Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible)

• Colors: White / Blue / Red

• Others: Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / AI CAM / AR Sticker / LG 3D Sound Engine / Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance

LG K42



• Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-core

• Display: 6.6-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

• Memory: 3GB RAM / 32 or 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

• Camera:

–Rear: 13MP Standard / 5MP Ultra Wide (115°) / 2MP Depth / 2MP Macro

–Front: 8MP Standard

• Battery: 4,000mAh

• Operating System: Android 10.0 (Q OS)

• Size: 165.0 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm

• Weight: 182g

• Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible)

• Colors: Green / Gray / Red / Sky Blue

• Others: Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / AI CAM / AR Sticker / LG 3D Sound Engine / Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance