IMPROVING CUSTOMER TRUST AND ENHANCING CORE TECHNOLOGIES KEY TO LG’S MOBILE STRATEGY

BARCELONA, Feb. 27, 2018 — At Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the new head of LG Electronics’ mobile business, spoke about the importance of meeting consumers’ real needs by improving trust in the LG brand and focusing on core technologies. High-end interim products based on successful premium devices such as V30SThinQ will play an important role toward that goal, according to LG Mobile Communications Company president Hwang Jeong-hwan.

“The majority smartphone customers today desire a great user experience that thoughtfully reflects how they work and play,” said Mr. Hwang. “LG customers expect our phones to excel in four core technologies which we call the ‘ABCD’ of killer features – audio, battery, camera and display. We will prioritize these features not only in our new flagship products but also in our interim products starting with the LG V30SThinQ which we are showing here in Barcelona.”

Leveraging its proven and well-received smartphone platforms with incremental software and aesthetic upgrades will deliver a longer and more satisfying ownership experience for existing customers. Thoughtful features and unique color options that make LG devices stand out from the competition will attract consideration from new customers while enhanced product build quality and after-sales service like the continuous AI suite updates will give consumers even more reason to consider LG when shopping for a new smartphone.

Great audio, one of the most frequently overlooked features in high-end smartphones, is one of the key reasons consumers choose LG phones. LG’s advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC technology will continue to be enhanced and developed in future devices and developing better battery technologies in partnership with industry leader LG Chem will be a top priority. LG smartphone cameras will not only lead the industry in innovation with better lenses and improved low light performance, they will get smarter with the addition of artificial intelligence to take much of the guesswork out of capturing that perfect shot. And already a world-leader in consumer electronics displays, both LCD and OLED technologies will see significant investments in R&D.

“The smartphone market has evolved significantly over the past decade and the challenge now is to define our path forward for the next decade,” Mr. Hwang said. “There are very few companies with the depth of experience and diversity of product knowledge as LG. We have every intention of growing our mobile footprint and thriving in this environment with our AI capabilities leading the way.”