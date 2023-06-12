LG Advances Traffic Safety Solutions for the Road Based on V2X Technology

SEOUL, June 12, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is accelerating the advancement of traffic safety solutions that utilize vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications. V2X enables vehicles to communicate with one another and surrounding infrastructure and will play a major role in the upcoming era of autonomous driving.



In conjunction with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, LG recently completed the deployment of an advanced accident prevention system and verified its service effectiveness and usefulness in school zone areas in Seoul, Korea through the ‘Seoul Smart ITS 2.0 Deployment Project.’ The project featured the deployment of the company’s in-house-developed 5G Network-based V2X system, ‘Soft V2X.’



Soft V2X is a cloud-based service that collects and analyzes a range of data, including location, direction and speed of pedestrians and vehicles. This data is then used to inform drivers and vulnerable road users of potential traffic safety risks in real time. The solution can also communicate nearby road conditions and traffic signals by linking with smart Roadside Unit (RSU) equipped with an AI camera. Easy to use, the Soft V2X app can be installed via smartphone application* and easily be integrated into various connected mobility devices such as e-bikes, e-scooters, motorbikes as well as in-vehicle infotainment or telematics systems.



The recent demonstration was conducted in school zone areas encompassing two elementary schools and a kindergarten in Gangseo-gu – a suburb in western Seoul – and involved a total of 6,700 participants. Over a six-month period, Soft V2X sent over 40,000 traffic hazard notifications to pedestrians and vehicles, with 74.8 percent of pedestrians and 68.4 percent of drivers and vulnerable road users taking proper actions to avoid potential accidents, such as reducing their velocity or changing moving direction.



The project provided confirmation that Soft V2X, in conjunction with Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) infrastructure, can reliably deliver a variety of traffic safety information and services. LG’s solution also proved effective at raising users’ awareness of traffic safety, helping to minimize potential collision accident risks and encouraging people to exercise appropriate caution in real traffic environments.



With the 26th 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) Meeting held in Seoul on May 11, LG took the opportunity to invite 70 global automakers and industry experts to participate in the demonstration and experience Soft V2X for themselves. Those who joined in had high praise for LG’s solution, noting the effectiveness of its real-time notifications in positively modifying behavior to keep people safe.



Going forward, LG will further enhance the usability of Soft V2X and refine the services it provides based on feedback from the project’s participants. During a trial event at the upcoming 5GAA meeting in Detroit, USA, this October, the company will introduce a more advanced Soft V2X solution that can offer services tailored to the specific needs and demands of different markets.



The company expects there will be a strong interest in Soft V2X given the recent surge of interest in pedestrian safety, government-led discussions on the establishment of next-generation Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) and other vertical industries.



“We will secure technology leadership in cloud-based connected mobility platform for vehicle and pedestrian safety through continuous research and development,” said Je Yeong-ho, head of C&M Standard Lab. at LG Electronics.