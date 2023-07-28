LG Advocates Busan for World Expo 2030 at The Amundi Evian Championship

SEOUL, July 28, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is promoting South Korea’s second largest city’s bid for World Expo 2030, at The Amundi Evian Championship 2023, one of the five major LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) tournaments.

LG has supported this prestigious event as an official sponsor since 2017. The tournament began today and will run until July 30 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

In an effort to carry out its mission to support Busan’s bid to host the World Expo, LG will screen its promotional video during The Amundi Evian Championship. Last year, the company also engaged in promotional activities during the championship to attract the World Expo to Busan. The General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) will convene in France at the end of this year to decide the host city for the World Expo.

Known as the “LG SIGNATURE Hole,” the teeing area of hole 5 features banners that introduce LG SIGNATURE products and the brand to tournament spectators. Moreover, players who hit a hole-in-one there during stroke play will be rewarded the grand prize of premium LG SIGNATURE products including LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K.

As part of its sponsorship activations, LG SIGNATURE wine cellar will be on display at LG SIGNATURE product experience zone while LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K will be displayed at the lobby of the Royal Hotel at Evian Resort, fascinating tournament attendees with premium picture quality.

The brand’s “Live beyond.” video was unveiled through LG SIGNATURE’s official social channels and has been displayed on large billboards at the Evian Resort Golf Club starting from July 26. The video portrays LG SIGNATURE’s brand philosophy of experiencing life as art and introduces the new campaign theme while promoting The Amundi Evian Championship.

LG is consistently promoting its culture and artistic undertakings, communicating the distinctive value of LG SIGNATURE which harmonizes artistic value with innovative technology and expands premium customer touchpoints.

Last month, LG sponsored the ballet performance of “Swan Lake” by the esteemed ballet master Angelin Preljocaj at the LG Arts Center Seoul as the title sponsor of LG SIGNATURE.

“Through The Amundi Evian Championship, where the world’s top players come together, LG SIGNATURE effectively promotes its concept of ‘Live beyond.’,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center. “The company will continue pursuing differentiated marketing efforts across various premium customer touchpoints.”