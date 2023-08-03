LG and Clearbrook Announce Strategic Investment Fund to Accelerate Global Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 — Global innovator LG Electronics and Clearbrook LLC, a global investment advisory and asset management firm with nearly two decades of experience in impact and sustainable investing, announced a strategic alliance to support companies developing solutions to bring positive change to people and the planet. The two companies are collaborating on NOVA Prime Fund, a venture capital fund with a target of more than USD $100 million. The Fund’s objective will be to invest in companies advancing innovations to build a better future, drawing from the pool of companies participating in the Mission for the Future Program sponsored by LG Electronics’ North America Center for Innovation, LG NOVA.

“As a part of our business transformation to a Smart Life Solution company, LG is innovating to expand its services and solutions in new areas of business growth,” said LG Electronics Global CEO William Cho. “The strategic investments we’ve made with LG NOVA and its Mission for the Future Program has led us to take the next step in working with Clearbrook and others to support the accelerated growth of new technological solutions in digital health, sustainability and future solutions platforms that benefit society. Clearbrook’s investment track record with a clear focus on impact and sustainable investing aligns perfectly with LG NOVA’s mission.”

ClearImpact Ventures, Clearbrook’s venture capital arm, invests at the intersection of sustainability, profit and purpose, and will act as General Partner of the NOVA Prime Fund while LG Electronics will be a Limited Partner. The NOVA Prime Fund will focus on investing in mission-driven companies concentrated on sustainable energy, digital health, immersive AI and industries of the future. Based in Silicon Valley and investing across both national and international markets, the NOVA Prime Fund will seek to advance both companies’ long-standing commitment to societal impact, as the fund seeks to empower innovative startup companies to build the tools required for a more sustainable future.

LG NOVA will serve as a contributing source of innovative companies for the fund to invest in and provide a commercial acceleration path for those companies selected through its programs. Selected portfolio companies are also expected to benefit from Clearbrook’s global commercial acceleration resources. LG NOVA’s Mission for the Future is a global program to identify leading companies with innovative concepts and transformative solutions that create a positive impact on people and the planet. Selected companies may have an opportunity to explore new venture creation, and may benefit from an accelerated path to growth with support from LG.

“We anticipate that LG NOVA’s acceleration capabilities will help startups, as well as our portfolio companies, succeed in their business initiatives – providing a valuable scenario for the fund to achieve its mission of growing companies that provide a positive impact on society,” said Clearbrook’s Chairman and CEO Elliott Wislar. “Our strategic alliance is the result of a shared vision that impact investing is an essential part of a business ecosystem that contributes to an improved society for all. Through our combined forces, we will seek to accelerate and amplify innovation for a better tomorrow. Our focus will encompass environmentally friendly solutions with a reduced environmental impact, and we will actively seek to support cutting-edge innovations in healthcare, sustainable energy and other solutions that foster a smarter, healthier lifestyle.”

“By investing in this fund, we are intentionally bridging sustainability and innovation to drive exponential growth in viable solutions for the challenges we face today,” said Sokwoo Rhee, Head of LG NOVA and SVP of Innovation for LG Electronics. “We, in collaboration with Clearbrook, are moving forward in our vision for a brighter future created with innovative solutions to help people live a better life.”

