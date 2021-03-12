LG and DXC Luxoft Launch Joint Venture Alluto

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Mar. 11, 2021 — LG Electronics (066570: KS) and Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), today announced the launch of their joint venture aimed at advancing the companies’ shared vision at enabling digital, consumer-grade experiences in automotive. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Alluto will drive the commercialization of production-ready digital cockpit, in-vehicle infotainment, passenger-seat entertainment (PSE) and ride-hailing systems based on the webOS Auto platform. The official Alluto launch event will take place online on March 15, 08:00 PDT at www.alluto.io .

webOS Auto 2.0 offers access to a growing number of in-vehicle and connected services and brings greater control and convenience through enhanced head unit functionality. Unique in-vehicle features and functionality incorporate the essential components – such as multimedia processing, multi-display control, connectivity and security – to offer improved comfort and convenience to passengers and drivers. As a highly customizable and scalable platform, webOS Auto enables OEMs to create their own user experience.

“With Alluto, carmakers can now tap into the vibrant webOS ecosystem from the edge to cloud and have a new, powerful alternative to innovate and differentiate future mobility experiences,” said Dr. I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG Electronics. “LG will continue to strengthen the webOS Auto ecosystem through strategic cooperation with diverse global technology companies.”

“webOS Auto is not only an attractive platform but also a blueprint for the complete digital vehicle,” said Dmitry Loschinin, executive vice president, DXC Technology, and president and CEO, Luxoft. “DXC Luxoft will lead the deployment of webOS Auto platform in production-ready systems in automotive by contributing its global delivery network and its engineering at-scale delivery organization.”

“Combining webOS with the industry leading technology of Luxoft and DXC represents an unprecedented offering and resource for the automotive market,” said Adam Woolway, CEO of Alluto. “With webOS Auto 2.0, Alluto is paving the road to the future by bringing the experiences from the living room to the car.”