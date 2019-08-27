Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG AND NAVER TEAM UP TO MAXIMIZE SMARTPHONE DUAL SCREEN WITH “OMNITASKING” BROWSER

Corporate 27/08/2019

Designed with Multiple Screens in Mind, NAVER’s Whale
Optimized to be Perfectly Compatible with Dual Screen

LG AND NAVER TEAM UP TO MAXIMIZE SMARTPHONE DUAL SCREEN WITH “OMNITASKING” BROWSER

SEOUL, Aug. 27 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) and NAVER, South Korea’s largest search engine provider, developed Whale, a browser optimized for use on LG Dual Screen that takes multitasking to a whole new level.

 

Whale, based on Google’s open-source Chromium browser, supports what NAVER calls omnitasking, the ability to carry out several tasks simultaneously on one screen. Whale supports split screen mode with adjustable divider to enable browsing two sites in the same tab. Paired with LG Dual Screen, Whale takes on a whole new dimension with the ability to move between two browsing screens quickly and effortlessly. Those who enjoy online shopping will be able to select from a site’s main category menus on one screen while reading product descriptions on the other. Bilingual users can search and read their favorite news sites in two different languages simultaneously with Whale.

 

LG has been looking at new and creative ways consumers can maximize the usefulness of its Dual Screen technology first introduced with the LG V50ThinQ 5G. Plans for more devices that support LG Dual Screen are on the horizon, starting with IFA Berlin, where LG will unveil its newest phones that support the LG Dual Screen and come with NAVER Whale preinstalled.

 

“A new form factor for mobile, LG Dual Screen is highly regarded by consumers for its exceptional usability,” said Chang Ma, senior vice president of product strategy group at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Our partnership with NAVER is just the beginning of a more expansive Dual Screen ecosystem and another sign of our commitment to providing users with an enriched, differentiated mobile experience.”

 

“A seamless omnitasking experience is something consumers everywhere want and value, which is why we are eyeing the global market for NAVER Whale,” said Hyo Kim, head of the NAVER Whale team. “Strategic partners like LG will help us reach more global users with Whale, which will support more languages by the end of the year.”

 

Join LG at IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany from September 6-11 where LG’s newest smartphones featuring optimized NAVER Whale will be unveiled. Follow LG’s IFA activities on social media using #LGIFA2019.

#2019
