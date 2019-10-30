LG AND QUALCOMM JOIN FORCES TO ADVANCE THE IN-CAR EXPERIENCE

SEOUL, Oct. 30, 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) and Qualcomm Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, announced today plans to work together to further develop webOS Auto, LG’s connected in-vehicle infotainment system. Harnessing the combined strengths of webOS Auto and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Development Platform (ADP), the companies aim to create and advance a more convenient in-car experience for drivers and passengers alike.

LG’s webOS Auto is a Linux-powered platform which leverages LG’s expertise in vehicle infotainment for the next generation of connected automobiles. LG’s recently announced webOS Open Source Edition 2.0, which adds automotive infotainment functionality, allows developers to experience some of the innovative features that will be incorporated in webOS Auto. The open source code and related tools and guides are available to download at http://webosose.org.

The Snapdragon ADP features industry leading infotainment technologies supported through artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, advanced graphics for high-resolution multiple display configurations and ultra HD media streaming. Snapdragon ADP is designed to provide a comprehensive hardware and software environment for rapid development of high performing and power efficient automotive cockpit platforms, including passenger and rear-seat entertainment (RSE) displays.

In addition to developing and commercializing a more advanced webOS Auto, LG and Qualcomm will collaborate on a reference platform which LG will unveil in January at CES 2020.

“We very much value this collaboration with Qualcomm expands the ecosystem of the webOS Auto platform and with the latest solutions from Qualcomm such as 5G networks and multimedia, customers will be able to experience the same entertainment at home in connected cars,” said Dr. I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG Electronics. “Together, webOS and Snapdragon ADP will provide a high-performing, comprehensive hardware and software platform for future vehicle infotainment systems.”

“The work between LG and Qualcomm Technologies builds on the long-established and successful relationship between the two companies, creating a great synergy effect in next-generation automotive software,” said Jim Cathey, senior vice president and president of global business operations, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are confident that our combined experiences and expertise in developing automotive technologies will aid in delivering the best in-vehicle and next-generation user experiences customers demand.”