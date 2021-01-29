LG Announces 2020 Financial Results

SEOUL, Jan. 29, 2021 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) announced a strong year with 2020 revenues of KRW 63.26 trillion (USD 53.59 billion) and record-setting operating profit of KRW 3.20 trillion (USD 2.71 billion), an increase of 31.1 percent over 2019, driven primarily by higher sales of premium home appliances and OLED TVs as well as strong growth in vehicle component solutions.

Sales in the fourth quarter of KRW 18.78 trillion (USD 16.76 billion) grew 16.9 percent from the same period of 2019 and were 11 percent higher than the previous quarter. Despite the impact of COVID-19, the quarter’s operating profit of KRW 650.20 billion (USD 580.19 million) increased significantly by 539 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

While COVID-19 and slow economic recovery remain concerns for 2021, LG expects the global economy to normalize under the sound fiscal policies of world governments and the successful implementation of vaccinations. In 2021, core technologies such as AI, 5G, IoT and mobility will be widely applied to various LG business areas.

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company ended another healthy year with record 2020 revenues of KRW 22.27 trillion (USD 18.86 billion), an increase of 3.5 percent increase from the previous year, and operating profit of KRW 2.35 trillion (USD 1.99 billion), another record. Results reflect increased sales of new appliance categories and the home appliance rental business in South Korea. Fourth-quarter revenue of KRW 5.54 trillion (USD 4.94 billion) was the highest fourth quarter in the company’s history, an increase of 20 percent year-on-year with double digit growth in South Korea, North America and Europe.

The LG Home Entertainment Company reported 2020 revenues of KRW 13.18 trillion (USD 11.16 billion) and operating profit of KRW 969.70 billion (USD 821.40 million), a 22.9 percent increase over the previous year. Sales in the quarter of KRW 4.28 trillion (USD 3.82 billion) were 7.9 percent higher than the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 16.7 percent from the previous quarter. Quarterly operating profit of KRW 204.50 billion (USD 182.48 million) reflected increased sales in North America and Europe.

The LG Mobile Communications Company announced full-year 2020 revenues of KRW 5.22 trillion (USD 4.42 billion). Fourth-quarter sales of KRW 1.39 trillion (USD 1.24 billion) were 4.9 percent higher than the same quarter of 2019 but 9.2 percent lower than the previous quarter due to shortages of 4G chipsets and sluggish sales of premium smartphones in overseas markets. The full-year operating loss totaled KRW 841.20 billion (USD 712.55 million), reflecting increased marketing investments to support flagship devices, partially offset by fixed cost reductions due to manufacturing efficiencies.

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company reported sales in 2020 of KRW 5.80 trillion (USD 4.91 billion), growth of 6.1 percent over 2019. Revenues in the fourth quarter of KRW 1.91 trillion (USD 1.71 billion) were 41.3 percent higher than the same quarter the previous year driven in large part by the recovery of demand in key automotive markets including North America and Europe and higher sales from new projects. The modest fourth-quarter operating loss of KRW 2 billion (USD 1.78 million) improved year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter due to sales increases aligned with the recovery of market demand in the second half, as well as improved cost management.

The LG Business Solutions Company achieved 2020 revenues of KRW 6.01 trillion (USD 5.09 billion) with an operating profit of KRW 457.80 billion (USD 387.79 million) due to demand growth for IT products related to remote working and online learning. Fourth-quarter sales of KRW 1.51 trillion (USD 1.35 billion) were 4.8 percent higher than the same period of 2019, while quarterly operating profit was KRW 70.30 billion (USD 62.73 million), lower than the previous year due higher prices for major components and global logistic costs. The market for information displays is expected to improve as global demand recovers while demand for IT products continues to grow. The company’s solar module business is expected to improve with increased demand for renewable energy in major developed markets.

2020 Exchange Rates Explained

LG Electronics’ unaudited quarterly earnings results are based on IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) for the three-month period ending December 31, 2020. For 2020 4Q revenues and operating profit, amounts in Korean won (KRW) are translated into U.S. dollars (USD) at the average rate of the three-month period of the corresponding quarter — KRW 1,120.66 per USD.

LG Electronics’ unaudited annual earnings results are based on IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2020. For 2020 annual revenues and operating profit, amounts in Korean won (KRW) are translated into U.S. dollars (USD) at the average rate of the twelve-month period of 2020 — KRW 1,180.55 per USD.

Earnings Conference and Conference Call

LG Electronics will hold a Korean / English conference call on January 29, 2020 at 16:00 Korea Standard Time (07:00 GMT/UTC). Participants for the conference call are instructed to call +82 31 810 3130 and enter the passcode 6418#.