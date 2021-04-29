Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Announces First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Corporate 29/04/2021

Share this content

Highest Quarterly Revenue and Operating Profit in Company’s History

LG Announces First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SEOUL, Apr. 29, 2021 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced first-quarter 2021 consolidated sales of KRW 18.81 trillion (USD 16.90 billion) and operating profit of KRW 1.52 trillion (USD 1.36 billion) – the highest quarterly results in the company’s history with the 8.1 percent operating profit being a first-quarter record. Compared with the first quarter a year ago, revenues grew by 27.7 percent and profitability soared by 39.1 percent, reflecting very strong demand for LG home appliances and home entertainment products as consumers around the world continue to spend more time at home.

 

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company generated first-quarter sales of KRW 6.71 trillion (USD 6.03 billion), an increase of 23.8 percent from the previous year. Operating profit of KRW 919.90 billion (USD 826.39 million) was 22.1 percent higher than the first quarter last year. For the second consecutive quarter the appliance business division saw significant growth year-on-year in North America and Europe as well as in its home market of South Korea where the rental business is particularly healthy. Profitability was accompanied by stable growth led by strong sales of premium products in North America and Europe. The business unit expects to see continued growth by expanding overseas sales in new products.

 

The LG Home Entertainment Company recorded sales of KRW 4.01 trillion (USD 3.60 billion) in the first quarter, an increase of 34.9 percent from the same period a year ago. Operating income grew 23.9 percent year-on-year to KRW 403.80 billion (USD 362.75 million), buoyed by strong sales in North America and Europe. Premium products led by OLED and NanoCell TVs continued to experience strong demand as the pandemic effect continued in most of the world. To maintain this success in 2021, LG will continue to enhance its premium product lineup, further expand online sales, optimize resources and streamline asset management.

 

The LG Mobile Communications Company reported sales in the first quarter of KRW 998.70 billion (USD 897.18 million) with an operating loss of KRW 280.10 billion (USD 251.63 million). Operating loss deteriorated 28 percent from the same quarter a year ago due to the lack of new products in light of the public announcement earlier this month that LG will exit the smartphone business at the end of July. Profit and loss for discontinued operations – including a breakdown of continuing and discontinued operations – will be included in the second quarter results.

 

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company achieved first-quarter sales of KRW 1.89 trillion (USD 1.70 billion), an increase of 43.5 percent from the same period last year. Operating loss narrowed to KRW 700 million (USD 629,000), which can be attributed to the recovery of the automotive sector in North America and Europe as well as increased revenues from new projects in the e-Powertrain and infotainment sectors and better cost management.

 

The LG Business Solutions Company saw improved first-quarter revenues of KRW 1.86 trillion (USD 1.67 billion), an increase of 9.1 percent from a year ago and 23.6 percent higher than the previous quarter largely on the back of strong demand for products such as monitors and PC products in the era of remote working and online learning. Operating profit of KRW 134 billion (USD 120.38 million) declined from the same quarter last year due to the increasing cost of components such as LCD panels and semiconductors.

 

2021 1Q Exchange Rates Explained

 

LG Electronics’ unaudited quarterly earnings results are based on IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021. Amounts in Korean won (KRW) are translated into U.S. dollars (USD) at the average rate of the three-month period of the corresponding quarter — KRW 1,113.16 per USD.

 

Earnings Conference and Conference Call

 

LG Electronics will hold a Korean / English conference call on April 29, 2021 at 16:00 Korea Standard Time (07:00 GMT/UTC). Conference call participants are instructed to pre-register online to receive a private PIN number then call +82 31 810 3130 and enter passcode 6418# and the private PIN number. The audio webcast of the call will be available for streaming as well. The corresponding presentation file can be downloaded from the LG Electronics website before the call.

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024
Corporate

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024

Learn More
LG Announces 2023 Financial Results
Corporate

LG Announces 2023 Financial Results

Learn More
LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal
Corporate

LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal

Learn More