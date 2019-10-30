Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ANNOUNCES THIRD-QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Corporate 30/10/2019

Share this content

Highest Third-Quarter Sales in History, Best Profitability in Decade

LG Electronics Launches Innovation Center to Accelerate New Business Creation

SEOUL, Oct. 30, 2019 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) announced record-breaking third-quarter consolidated revenues of KRW 15.7 trillion (USD 13.15 billion) and operating profit of KRW 781.4 billion (USD 654.4 million) for the July-September period. Sales increased 1.8 percent and operating income was 4.4 percent higher compared with the same period last year, primarily due to the strong performance of the home appliance, home entertainment and business solutions business units, while losses narrowed for mobile communications in the quarter.

 

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company reported its highest third-quarter sales of KRW 5.33 trillion (USD 4.46 billion), increasing nearly 10 percent from the same period last year thanks to strong performance in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Operating income of KRW 428.9 billion (USD 359.2 million) represented a 3.8 percent increase from the third quarter last year due to a combination of improved sales, ongoing cost reductions and lower raw material prices.

 

The LG Home Entertainment Company recorded quarterly revenues of KRW 3.87 trillion (USD 3.24 billion), an increase of 3.5 percent from the 2018 period, reflecting strong sales in Latin America and the Middle East. Although operating income of KRW 318 billion (USD 266.3 million) declined slightly from a year ago due to intense market competition and a weaker exchange rate, strong sales of premium products such as OLED TVs resulted in a healthy quarterly operating margin of 8.2 percent for the quarter.

 

The LG Mobile Communications Company reported sales of KRW 1.52 trillion (USD 1.27 billion) for the quarter in a challenging global smartphone market. Compared with the previous quarter,  operating loss narrowed significantly to KRW 161.2 billion (USD 135 million) due to production efficiencies and cost improvements.

The LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company generated quarterly revenues of KRW 1.34 trillion (USD 1.12 billion), an increase of 14 percent from the third quarter last year thanks to increased sales in infotainment systems. Higher mass production setup costs related to new projects contributed to an operating loss of KRW 60.1 billion (USD 50.3 million) in the third quarter of 2019.

 

The LG Business Solutions Company reported sales in the third quarter of KRW 698.7 billion (USD 585.2 million), 21.2 percent higher than the same quarter last year due to stronger sales of information displays and solar modules in key markets. Operating income increased 90 percent year-on-year to KRW 66.8 billion (USD 55.9 million) as a result of improved productivity and higher sales.

 

2019 3Q Exchange Rates Explained

 

LG Electronics’ unaudited quarterly earnings results are based on IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) for the three-month period ending September 30, 2019. Amounts in Korean won (KRW) are translated into U.S. dollars (USD) at the average rate of the three-month period of the corresponding quarter — KRW 1,194 per USD.

 

Earnings Conference and Conference Call

 

LG Electronics will hold an English language conference call on October 31, 2019 at 09:00 Korea Standard Time (00:00 GMT/UTC). Participants for the English conference call are instructed to call +82 31 810 3061 and enter the passcode 6418#. The corresponding presentation file will be available for download at the LG Electronics website (www.lg.com/global/ir/reports/earning-release.jsp) at approximately 16:00 on October 30, 2019. Visit http://pin.teletogether.com/eng and pre-register with the passcode provided. For those unable to participate, an audio recording of the news conference will be available for a period of 30 days after the conclusion of the call. To access the recording, dial +82 31 931 3100 and enter the passcode 142960# when prompted.

#2019
Back to List

Related Content

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024
Corporate

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024

Learn More
LG Announces 2023 Financial Results
Corporate

LG Announces 2023 Financial Results

Learn More
LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal
Corporate

LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal

Learn More