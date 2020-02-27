LG Announces V60 ThinQ 5G with LG Dual Screen, Designed for a Truly Mobile Future

SEOUL, Feb. 27, 2020 — Today, LG Electronics (LG) introduced the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, the latest evolution of the iconic V series smartphone. Featuring 5G connectivity, upgraded audio, video and photo capabilities and updated software experiences with a refined aesthetic. LG V60 ThinQ 5G is designed for a mobile lifestyle and purposefully built to maximize productivity and entertainment.

World Class Cameras and Audio/Video Quality

LG has equipped the LG V60 ThinQ 5G with its most advanced camera features and technologies yet, to offer next-level videography experiences. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G features two rear cameras and a time of flight (ToF) sensor array, including a 64MP main camera lens for sharper, brighter images regardless of lighting conditions. Also available is a 13MP wide angle lens for more agile and all-encompassing shots. For the first time ever on an LG device, LG V60 ThinQ 5G supports 8K video recording for capturing videos in stunning 8K quality and jaw-dropping detail.

Alongside the latest camera and video innovations, LG’s latest smartphone continues the company’s legacy of leveraging the very best technologies for superior audio performance. Four brand-new, high-performance microphones allow for recording sounds from various directions to deliver realistic audio experiences no matter the surroundings. The device also offers Voice Bokeh, a feature that separates users’ voices from background noise, allowing content creators to place more focus on the subject while reducing excess noise. Also included is the LG 3D Sound Engine, an audio processing technology first introduced on LG OLED TVs. This innovation recognizes the type of content and optimizes the sound accordingly for a more cinematic quality.

All-Day 5G

Built to get the most from 5G, LG’s newest V series device packs a generous 5,000mAh battery for extended use of the 6.8-inch OLED display and LG Dual Screen, meaning more time for streaming high quality games, movies and video calls. The LG V60 ThinQ is also equipped with the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G modem to enable staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity.

Modern, Functional Design

Both the phone and the upgraded second screen accessory come with super sharp 20.5:9 ratio FHD+ P-OLED displays that are almost a half inch larger than before. Even so, the new Dual Screen tips the scale at the same superbly portable weight as its predecessor, thanks to the thinner OLED panel. With a ribbed back for a more secure grip and the same-sized OLED panel found in the V60 ThinQ 5G, LG Dual Screen doubles the available screen real estate to make multitasking, productivity, gaming and entertainment more enjoyable than ever. What’s more, users can set the LG Dual Screen’s 2.1-inch Cover Display to always display key information for easy access at a glance or configure it to time out after 10 seconds.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G also features a design that seamlessly brings together metal and glass for a premium feel in the hand. Coupled with two exciting new colors, chamfered edges and a spacious 6.8-inch OLED display, the smartphone up-levels design for the 5G era.

“Our strategy is to introduce differentiated 5G devices to meet the rise in consumer demands as the global 5G market matures,” said Morris Lee, president of LG’s Mobile Communication Company. “The LG V60 ThinQ 5G with the Dual Screen is the ideal device for consumers who love to create, consume and share content in the 5G era.”

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G will roll out in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia starting next month.

Key Specifications:

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory:8GB RAM / 128GB or 256GB ROM 1 / microSD (up to 2TB)

/ microSD (up to 2TB) Camera:

– Rear: 64MP2 Standard (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 78˚) / 13MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 117˚) / Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter)

– Front: 10MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.22μm / 72.5˚)

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm

Weight: 214g

Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Colors: Classy Blue / Classy White

Other: Stereo Speaker / 4Ch Microphones / AI CAM / Google Lens / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / LG 3D Sound Engine / HDR10+ / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 4+ / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / LG Pay / FM Radio

LG Dual Screen

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD + P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono

Size: 175.9 x 86 x 14.9mm

Weight: 134g

Contact Type: USB Type-C

Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge

Colors: Black / White

1 Memory configuration will vary depending on market and mobile operator.