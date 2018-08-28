LG BUILDS ON SUCCESSFUL G7 SERIES PLATFORM WITH TWO EVEN MORE ACCESSIBLE MODELS

SEOUL, Aug. 28, 2018 — At IFA 2018, LG Electronics (LG) will be introducing two exciting additions to the G7 series of smartphones with the LG G7 One and LG G7 Fit. Building on the foundation of the advanced LG G7 ThinQ, both of the new phones offer a balance of premium features and exceptional prices for discerning customers.

Many consumers today are turning their attention to legacy flagship smartphones which are seen as offering better values compared to the newest mid-range models. These customers aren’t satisfied with mediocre components but also don’t want to pay for over-the-top features in some of today’s premium phones that they will never use. The challenge is finding the smartphone with just the right balance.

LG G7 One

The LG G7 One is the first Android One smartphone from LG that brings together the best of the company’s smartphone experience and expertise with Google’s latest smartphone OS innovations. Designed to be one of the most versatile Android One smartphones on the market today, the LG G7 One sports the proven Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has the same all-glass design aesthetic of the LG G7 ThinQ with a polished metal rim for a sleek and slim appearance that is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. The 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) Super Bright Display sporting a 19.5:9 FullVision screen ratio and thin bottom bezel completes the premium style that savvy consumers are looking for.

The LG G7 One runs Android 8.1 Oreo and includes only the most essential apps out of the box, providing users with a smooth and fast smartphone experience. The phone automatically optimizes background activity for the most important operations to maximize battery life. Users can conveniently access the rich AI experience of the Google Assistant by tapping the dedicated button on the side of the phone. LG’s first Android One phone will receive regular security updates with built-in Google Play Protect for total peace of mind.

Also available on the LG G7 One is Google Lens, Google’s new way to search using computer vision and AI technology. Available from inside the Google Assistant and Google Photos, users can search for information about objects, identify text, visit websites, include business cards in contacts, add new events to the calendar or look up an item on a restaurant menu without any typing.

More consumers are using smartphones as primary devices to enjoy music and movies. The LG G7 One is the perfect companion device for unwinding and relaxing with its 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC for superb sound when paired with quality earphones. The LG G7 One also delivers virtual 3D sound for all content, up to 7.1 channel audio with DTS:X.

For those who prefer to listen to music without earphones, the LG G7 One also features the unique Boombox Speaker which utilizes the internal space of the phone as a resonance chamber to deliver double the bass and audio of conventional smartphones. When placed on a solid surface or box, the resonance chamber acts as a woofer to amplify the bass effect even more. AI CAM, first introduced in the LG V30S, will be added with an update later this year.

LG G7 Fit

LG G7 Fit was designed to bridge the gap between mid-range and flagship models, delivering exceptional value and performance as well as key features and innovations introduced in the LG G7 ThinQ. Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, the LG G7 Fit comes with the stunning 6.1-inch LCD FullVision display with QHD+ (3120 x 1440) resolution powered by LG’s exclusive Super Bright Display LCD to delivery an industry-leading 1,000 nits of brightness.

Like the LG G7 ThinQ, the LG G7 Fit offers premium and intelligent features such as AI CAM, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Boombox Speaker and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound. AI CAM lets users choose from eight shooting categories – person, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise and sunset – for perfectly optimized shots along with three effects options for even more personalization.

“Both the LG G7 One and the LG G7 Fit are designed to allow a broader range of consumers enjoy LG smartphones with proven and flagship-level features,” said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG’s Mobile Communications Company. “As the smartphone ecosystem matures, it’s not enough to just offer premium and mid-range phones, there is a growing demand for models in between.”

Visitors to IFA 2018 from August 31 to September 5 can visit LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin to experience and get more information on the LG G7 One and LG G7 Fit. Pricing and other purchase details will be announced locally at the time of availability.

Key Specifications:*

LG G7 One

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440)

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 32GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Rear: 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)

– Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)

– Rear: 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°) – Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°) Battery: 3000mAh

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One)

Size: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

Weight: 156g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Color: New Aurora Black / New Moroccan Blue

Other: AI CAM† / Bright Camera / Boombox Speaker / Google Lens / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS: X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / FM Radio

LG G7 Fit

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440)

Memory:

– LG G7+ Fit: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

– LG G7 Fit: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 32GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

– LG G7+ Fit: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB) – LG G7 Fit: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 32GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB) Camera:

– Rear: 16MP Standard Angle (F2.2 / 76°)

– Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)

– Rear: 16MP Standard Angle (F2.2 / 76°) – Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°) Battery: 3000mAh

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Size: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

Weight: 160g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Color: New Aurora Black / New Platinum Gray

Other: New Second Screen / AI CAM / Boombox Speaker / Google Lens / QLens / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS: X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / FM Radio