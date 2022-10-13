LG CEO Hosts ‘CEO F.U.N. Talk’ to Discuss Brand Direction With Employees

SEOUL, Oct. 13, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) CEO William Cho recently hosted his fourth ‘CEO F.U.N. Talk’ from Seoul, South Korea, speaking in depth with employees about the present and future direction of the company’s brand. Held under the theme of Becoming an Iconic Brand Loved By Customers, the live online event was attended by around 7,000 employees. F.U.N. – first, unique and new – is the company’s core concept for delivering better customer experiences and was introduced at the end of 2021 by CEO Cho.

“We must recognize that ‘people’ and the ‘brand’ are the most important assets we have for the future of the company,” said Mr. Cho. “With consumers’ needs becoming diverse, LG needs to revamp the presence of its brand so that the brand will excite and inspire customers around the world.”

Mr. Cho then touched on the continuing importance of LG’s brand direction of Life’s Good and how the company is helping to make customers’ lives better through its innovative smart solutions. He also reiterated LG’s brand mission of Innovation for a Better Life, and three core values of ‘Uncompromising Quality’, ‘Human-centric Innovation’ and ‘Warmth to Power a Smile’.

When asked about how to expand fandom for the LG brand, the CEO answered, “We can build a fandom by communicating with passionate communities who recognize the value of our products through micro-segmentation strategies, while expanding offline experience spaces as well as continuing activities to strengthen the brand experience by utilizing media that can be shared easily, such as music.”

CEO Cho ended the talk by discussing the major role of employees in the ongoing evolution and maturing of the company. “Good brands have something in common. They are full of good people who work and grow together to become a sum that’s greater than its individual parts,” said Cho. “It is you, as LG employees, who create the LG brand and the value for our consumers all around the world.

He concluded by thanking everyone for attending and asking that each LG employee become a brand ambassador to help spread the Life’s Good message.

During the event, participants were able to express their opinion through the live chat window. Many employees commented that it was valuable time since they were able to communicate in depth with the CEO, while others expressed their hope to continuously be able to communicate with company leadership in the future.

Since being named CEO last year, Mr. Cho has made it a priority to foster internal communications and creating a better company culture. As a part of his commitment, in May 2022, LG hosted ‘REINVENT Day,’ a casual forum where CEO Cho called on employees to make positive changes to help reinvent and reinvigorate the company.