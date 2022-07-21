LG Continues Partnership With LPGA as an Official Sponsor of The Amundi Evian Championship

SEOUL, July 21, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is once again the official partner of The Amundi Evian Championship, marking the sixth straight year the premium brand has lent its support to the prestigious women’s golf tournament. Proud to be associated with the pursuit of golfing perfection, LG continues to deliver on the LG SIGNATURE ‘Art of Essence’ philosophy, offering premium products that combine stylish, functional design with the latest technologies.

Throughout The Amundi Evian Championship 2022, which began today and runs until July 24, LG SIGNATURE is showcasing its latest offerings within the beautiful confines of the exclusive Evian Resort Golf Club.

The brand is also making its presence known at this year’s tournament through promotions and unique activations such as the Hole In One by LG SIGNATURE at hole 5. Any player able to hit a hole-in-one there during stroke play will win a premium LG SIGNATURE home appliance. On top of that, an LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator, placed near the first hole and highlighting the brand’s distinctive, refined design, will enable the players to enjoy refreshing drinks preserved at the perfect temperature. Additionally, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV will be on display in the Hotel Royal, palace of Evian Resort, showing off the stunning colors and infinite contrast that only LG’s self-lit technology can provide.

As a treat for fans who haven’t been able to see their favorite golfers in person for some time due to COVID-19 restrictions, LG is planning a signing event with LG SIGNATURE’s ambassadors Ko Jin-young and Park Sung-hyun, the planet’s top-ranked female golfers.

In addition, LG recently unveiled ‘Road to Perfection,’ a short film that shows how the world’s No.1 female golfer and LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador Ko Jin-young, The Amundi Evian Championship and LG’s luxury brand, all strive to be the very best at what they do. Inspirational and insightful, the film gives audiences a look at the passion, skill and total dedication required to excel at the highest level. A second film exploring ‘Road to Perfection’ will be launching next month.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with The Amundi Evian Championship,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center. “We hope to provide people with ‘timeless moments’ at this great tournament, and to demonstrate the natural alignment between our luxury brand and the world of professional golf. With ceaseless efforts and unmatched enthusiasm for achieving perfection, and a commitment to delivering timeless value and craftsmanship, LG will continue to offer exceptional products and unique brand experiences.”

To view the ‘Road to Perfection’ brand film, stay tuned to LG SIGNATURE’s official YouTube channel and Instagram account.