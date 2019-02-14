LG CONTINUES TO PUSH BOUNDARIES OF EXCEPTIONAL SMARTPHONE AUDIO WITH NEW G SERIES

SEOUL, Feb. 14, 2019 — At MWC 2019, LG Electronics (LG) will remind audiences of its reputation and history as a leader in smartphone sound with the new LG G8 ThinQ featuring Crystal Sound OLED (CSO), an innovative technology that utilizes the phone’s OLED display as an audio amplifier.

With more and more consumers using smartphones as their primary devices for watching movies, playing games and consuming music, the demand for mobile phones capable of delivering high-quality audio is higher than ever. LG has always recognized the importance of high quality smartphone audio in creating the ultimate user experience and this belief continues with the LG G8 ThinQ.

Developed in-house by LG, CSO repurposes the OLED display as a diaphragm, vibrating the entire surface to produce sound with impressive volume. And because LG’s unique technology takes advantage of the entire display, CSO also improves clarity, making voices easier to discern and subtle musical notes more noticeable.

In speakerphone mode, audio is delivered with impressive bass through the bottom speaker. Full-bodied stereo performance is possible with a 2-channel audio setup utilizing this bottom speaker and the top part of the display. As well as improving the sound, CSO also gives the LG G8 ThinQ a clean, minimalist look.

By working closely with audio partner Meridian, LG again brings exceptional sound fidelity to the mobile experience, delivering fine-tuned audio quality that consumers have come to expect from the company’s premium handsets. What’s more, LG’s newest G series phone features:

DTS:X 3D Surround Sound that emulates a 7.1-channel system with or without earphones, a first for LG

Hi-Fi Quad DAC that elevates the listening experience by reproducing sound with exceptional fidelity and the added ability to up-sample most audio files for increased clarity and depth

Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) that supports high-quality audio streaming even without an unlimited data plan

Boombox Speaker that takes advantage of the internal space of the phone as a resonance chamber to generate amazing bass and more volume

“Our commitment to driving smartphone audio to new heights is on clear display in LG G8 ThinQ,” said Chang Ma, senior vice president and head of product strategy at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “By developing new technologies as well as working closely in partnership with the audio industry’s best partners, LG will continue to deliver the quality of sound that consumers demand and deserve.”

Visitors to MWC in Barcelona are encouraged to visit the LG booth from February 25-28 to experience Crystal Sound OLED and the LG G8 ThinQ along with many other mobile innovations.