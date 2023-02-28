LG Contributes to Earthquake Relief in Türkiye

SEOUL, Feb. 28, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) and its South Korean labor union have joined forces to help provide humanitarian relief to people in Türkiye affected by the recent, devastating earthquakes.

LG is currently operating free laundry facilities to help those displaced by the earthquakes to wash and dry their clothing. The company has installed approximately 120 washing machines and dyers in eight temporary housing locations around Türkiye, including the southern and southeastern provinces of Mersin and Taurus. LG’s service engineers will be on-site at the facilities to offer any necessary technical support.

The company has also set up temporary service centers in quake-damaged areas in five different cities. Service vehicles are collecting broken home appliances, transporting them to the service centers for repair and delivering the repaired appliances back to their owners’ homes.

LG has continuously gathered donated goods from its own executives and employees to distribute to Turkish citizens in need. Through the Executive Social Contribution Fund and with support from the Junior Board – a voluntary, representative body of company workers – LG will provide essential items, such as blankets, sleeping bags, clothes, cleaning products, masks and diapers, as well as relief goods, including generators and flashlights.

Additionally, LG’s labor union will use its Union Social Responsibility (USR) Fund to help purchase items and materials necessary to rebuild infrastructure in the affected areas. Since 2010, LG’s labor union has been contributing to a range of socially and environmentally beneficial activities in South Korea and around the world, such as purchasing school uniforms for disadvantaged children, supporting Korean War veterans in Ethiopia and funding aid programs for Ukrainian refugees.

Meanwhile, LG Corporation has donated USD 1 million to the Korean Red Cross to help the relief efforts in Türkiye and LG’s subsidiary in Türkiye has made a separate donation through Ahbap Association, a local non-profit organization.