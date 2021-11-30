Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Creating a Physical and Virtual Experience at CES 2022 to Engage Global Audiences

Corporate 30/11/2021

Share this content

LG Creating a Physical and Virtual Experience at CES 2022 to Engage Global Audiences

SEOUL, Nov. 30, 2021 – As a longtime CES exhibitor, LG Electronics plans to create a new approach to engaging audiences to experience LG’s latest technology innovations at CES 2022.

 

As always, CES represents the global launchpad for dozens of new LG products. At its traditional location – the 22,000-square-foot booth at the main entrance to the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center – LG will seamlessly connect visitors from the physical space to LG’s virtual experience leveraging both virtual and augmented reality. Constructed of upcycled, recycled and recyclable materials, the welcoming space will feature a series of kiosks where visitors can experience the best life possible with LG products.

 

Visitors will take a self-guided tour using QR codes as they navigate through the physical experience, interacting with CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning LG consumer electronics and home appliance products via AR. Other kiosks will feature immersive VR digital art including LG’s immersive curved OLED video walls from CES over the years, a show favorite. Wherever they may be, audiences around the world will be able to access the same content and participate digitally in the LG CES experience.

 

What’s more, LG has again been named official CES technology partner for the press rooms and member lounges, which will feature award-winning LG OLED TVs.

 

“We look forward to seeing what LG, a long-time innovation leader at CES, has in store for visitors in January,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES at the Consumer Technology Association, the organizer of CES. “CES 2022 will enable attendees in Las Vegas to experience LG’s technology using AR and VR. Audience joining CES digitally from across the globe will be able to experience the same ground breaking tech, through LG’s digital activation.”

 

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024
Corporate

LG’s Commitment to Innovation Is Recognized With Numerous Awards at CES 2024

Learn More
LG Announces 2023 Financial Results
Corporate

LG Announces 2023 Financial Results

Learn More
LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal
Corporate

LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal

Learn More