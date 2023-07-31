LG Cultivates Capabilities of Youth With Disabilities Through 2023 Global IT Challenge

SEOUL, July 31, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) hosted the two-day online preliminary round of the 2023 Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC) with the Ministry of Health and Welfare of South Korea and Rehabilitation International Korea on July 25.

LG Corporation, in conjunction with South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare, has been leading the GITC since 2011. The program was established to strengthen the ICT capabilities of young people with disabilities while establishing a strong foundation that promotes their social inclusion. Run by LG Electronics and the GITC Organizing Committee, the competition has attracted a total of around 4,500 youth with disabilities from 38 countries who have benefited from the program so far.

This year, about 500 youth with disabilities selected through local preliminary rounds across 17 countries have competed in 6 competitions to earn their place in the finals, which will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in October 2023. Certificates and prize money will be awarded to outstanding performers in each event and disability category.

The competitions not only evaluate their skills in various computer programs, including Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel and internet search engines, but also test their ability to make and edit videos, use programs for self-driving car programing, and develop IT that improves the lives of persons with disabilities. Teams of 4 or fewer could participate in each contest, with this year’s GITC extra special as it is debuting an esports competition with no restrictions in participation by the type or degree of disability.

Participating countries are continuously being added. From this year, countries outside of South Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand and other Asian countries can compete, as the GITC expands to countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

More and more of the youth with disabilities from the GITC are going on to thrive in society. For example, Chan Outdam Keo and Paramuditaya Dyan, the winners of the Global IT Leader (MVP) award at the 2014 Busan GITC and 2015 Indonesia GITC, respectively, are now making a name for themselves as IT developers in top government agencies.

“The experience I gained from this competition has been invaluable to my development as it completely changed my mindset,” said Keo. “I was able to change my way of thinking and foster my dream of improving the field related to my disability.”

The company is continuing its efforts to realize a Better Life for All by ensuring its products and services are accessible to everyone, regardless of their physical ability. This includes operating a sign language counseling center, providing product manuals with video, sign language, voice support and distributing braille stickers for home appliances. Additionally, the company has been running a disabled advisory group since last year and continues to listen to customers’ greatest inconveniences and address them.

“The Global IT Challenge is all about building a foundation that allows people with disabilities to integrate better into society, with former participants proving that they can have a successful career in the IT field,” said Yoon Dae-sik, senior vice president of External Relations at LG Electronics. “As a global company, we will always strive to support youth with disabilities so that they can pursue their passions and live out their dreams.”