LG Earns Top Honors at iF Design Award 2023

SEOUL, April 14, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) announced that it has received 23 honors at this year’s edition of the iF Design Award, spotlighting the company’s steadfast commitment to exceptional product design and user experience. The impressive haul includes an iF Gold Award for Product Design bestowed on the unique LG PuriCare AeroFurniture.



An air purifier that doubles as a side table and mood lamp, LG PuriCare AeroFurniture features a compact design. The convenient product is ideal for use in various spaces, such as a bedroom or living room, and delivers personalized performance and design options. With different color combinations possible, and two types of table-top to choose from, the new AeroFurniture can be tailored to match any taste or home interior.



Other LG innovations recognized for their outstanding product design at the iF Design Award 2023 include the LG OLED Flex, a groundbreaking TV featuring the world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED screen, and the LG refrigerator with MoodUP™ technology, a next-generation home appliance with color-changing door panels that can be controlled via the LG ThinQ app. LG gram Style, a powerful laptop with a sleek, elegant design that appears to change color depending on lighting and viewing angle, was also acknowledged by the Award’s judges. Honored in the Product Concept category, LG OMNIPOD presents new mobility experiences, boasting a vehicle cabin that can serve as an extension of one’s home. Meanwhile, LG ThinQ, the company’s smart home platform, was recognized in the Communication category for enhancing convenience by offering intuitive functions.



Held annually in Germany, the iF Design Award is widely viewed as one of the world’s top three industrial design awards along with the Red Dot Award and the International Design Excellence Award (IDEA). This year, a total of 11,000 products were submitted from around the globe, competing for recognition in nine different award categories.



“The success we’ve enjoyed at this year’s iF Design Award is a result of our commitment to developing innovative lifestyle solutions based on extensive customer experience data,” said Hwang Sung-gul, head of LG Electronics’ Corporate Design Center. “We will continue to offer differentiated designs that provide first, unique and new customer experiences, enhanced convenience as well as an emotional element that can bring smiles to our customers and across the industry.”